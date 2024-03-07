Close
Broncos release safety Justin Simmons as cap casualties begin

Mar 7, 2024, 7:17 AM | Updated: 7:42 am

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

The fallout from the Denver Broncos taking on an NFL record $85 million in dead cap with the release of quarterback Russell Wilson has begun. And it came in a big, big way.

Simmons was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Broncos. The Boston College product played eight seasons in Denver, earning a pair of Pro Bowl nods and four second-team All-Pro honors. Simmons had 30 interceptions as a Bronco, including an NFL-high six in 2022.

The safety was set to count $18.25 million against the salary cap in ’24, however. A big chunks of that money is now off the books for Denver, as they try to rebuild their roster in the post-Wilson era.

(Update 7:42 a.m.) –

The Broncos have confirmed the release of Simmons and released a lengthy statement about his time in Denver.

