Broncos release safety Justin Simmons as cap casualties begin

The fallout from the Denver Broncos taking on an NFL record $85 million in dead cap with the release of quarterback Russell Wilson has begun. And it came in a big, big way.

Broncos are releasing former All-Pro safety Justin Simmons after eight seasons in Denver, per league sources. Moving on from Simmons, who went to the Pro Bowl last season, will save the Broncos $14.5 million against their salary cap. pic.twitter.com/AnBnuOVOlQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2024

Simmons was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Broncos. The Boston College product played eight seasons in Denver, earning a pair of Pro Bowl nods and four second-team All-Pro honors. Simmons had 30 interceptions as a Bronco, including an NFL-high six in 2022.

The safety was set to count $18.25 million against the salary cap in ’24, however. A big chunks of that money is now off the books for Denver, as they try to rebuild their roster in the post-Wilson era.

(Update 7:42 a.m.) –

The Broncos have confirmed the release of Simmons and released a lengthy statement about his time in Denver.

“Justin will always be a Bronco, and we thank him for the outstanding matter in which he represented our organization on and off the field.” Broncos to part ways with S Justin Simmons » https://t.co/JBRaBTQXDs A statement from the Broncos: pic.twitter.com/CkAQLC6Pd0 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 7, 2024

Follow @jamesmerilatt