Broncos QB won’t be Sam Darnold, as he agrees to deal with Vikings

Cross Sam Darnold off the list.

The seven-year veteran agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. NFL Network first reported the move, which sees Darnold agree to a 1-year, $10-million deal to jump to the Vikings and replace Kirk Cousins, who agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons earlier Monday.

The Broncos reportedly expressed interest in adding Darnold to their quarterback room, which currently includes season-ending starter Jarrett Stidham and former XFL starter Ben DiNucci, who spent the 2023 campaign on the Broncos’ practice squad.

The decision of Darnold caps a dizzying day to open the free-agent market, which saw several quarterbacks change teams — but none land with the Broncos.

He appeared to fit the mold of the type of quarterback Sean Payton has been able to turn around — an early pick whose career fell on hard times for reasons of injury, ineffectiveness or both. In fact, most of Payton’s work has come with such quarterbacks, including Jameis Winston with New Orleans in 2021, Drew Brees from 2006-20, Teddy Bridgewater in a fill-in role with the Saints early in the 2019 season, and Kerry Collins during an early-2000s hitch as the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator.

Sam Darnold spent last year with the San Francisco 49ers, and while he barely played, it gave him a chance to restore some luster while getting a graduate-level education in offensive structure and reading defenses from head coach Kyle Shanahan and his staff, which included former Broncos quarterback Brian Griese.

Minnesota runs a version of that offense, which likely enhanced its appeal to Darnold.

WITH SAM DARNOLD OFF THE MARKET, WHO’S LEFT?

The Broncos have some options, but the list is growing a bit thinner.

If they want to turn toward another younger quarterback with recent struggles but still some upside, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets and Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders could be available via trade. Wilson is likely to hit the trade market after the Jets signed Tyrod Taylor to be the No. 2 behind Aaron Rodgers.

Howell has some intrigue after an up-and-down season as Washington’s starter. But with two years left on his rookie contract — at a fifth-round rate — he represents a highly-affordable, experienced backup option behind whichever first-round quarterback the Commanders are expected to draft with the No. 2 overall pick next month.

Chicago’s Justin Fields appears to also be available as his trade market failed to materialize. But there are valid questions as to whether he could operate in the pocket effectively enough — especially after the Broncos just jettisoned Russell Wilson, who struggled at working within play structure.

Former Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is also on the market after playing out a one-year deal as Seattle’s backup quarterback. In limited work last year — two starts, four games played — Lock posted an ESPN QBR of 44.1 while tossing 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Another possibility could be Pittsburgh’s Mason Rudolph. He came off the bench to guide the Steelers to the postseason late in the 2023 campaign. With Russell Wilson joining the Steelers, Rudolph is unlikely to return for a seventh season in black and gold. He has 14 career starts to his name — more than half of which came in his rookie season.

But most of the viable options remaining are 30-something quarterbacks — including some clearly on the back side of their careers. That group is led by Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans, Marcus Mariota of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jameis Winston of the New Orleans Saints and Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tannehill was replaced by Will Levis during the 2023 campaign. A 13-year veteran, injuries have caught up to him in the last two seasons.

Injuries have been part and parcel of Garoppolo’s story for some time, although he was effective for much of the 2022 season in Shanahan’s structured 49ers offense. But he had the worst season of his career last year. He also will serve a two-game suspension to open the 2024 season.

Winston flourished in Payton’s offense early in the 2021 season before tearing his ACL, but his work has been sparse since then and he could be backup-zoned at this point in his career, heading into his 10th season.

