Fireworks break out pregame as Buffs and Rams already scuffle

BOULDER—The Rocky Mountain Showdown sure got off to a rocky rivalry start, with the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams meeting on the field pregame when a small skirmish broke out.

While warming up for the game, star two-way player Travis Hunter was on a route when a Rams player attempted to break up the pass, but Hunter still caught the ball. He then jawed the effort which drew a herd of Buffaloes and a pack of Rams together at midfield in Boulder.

That’s when the video below starts where you can see Shedeur Sanders and a Rams player going back and forth.,

Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams beefing on the field pregame. Apparently a CSU player swatted a pass intended for Travis Hunter out of the air. Shedeur Sanders is right in the middle of it. pic.twitter.com/MhQYMrBykH — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) September 17, 2023

It’s the second week in a row Sanders was part of a pregame midfield incident, last week he made national news by shoving a watch in the face of a Nebraska Cornhusker he found to be disrespectful, then he shoved two touchdowns past the visitors in a blowout win. This time around Sanders sped to the middle of the action to get in there and talk his talk.

Sanders and the Buffs are expected to walk the walk in just a little while. Oddsmakers think the Buffaloes will easily get by the Rams, with a spread on the game of continuing to creep up in favor of Colorado. The Buffaloes are 67-22-2 against the Rams all-time, and have won five-straight matchups going back to 2015.

The game is in front of the national eye with the first appearance at home on GameDay does since 1996, which happened earlier Satruday. The second-straight rivalry game at Folsom Field for the Buffaloes now carries a lot of spice, when some Rams fans were hopeful they might get overlooked based on CU’s slate—that now will not happen for sure, per Coach Prime. And that’s thanks to even more talk which happened earlier in the week regarding sunglasses and hats.

The Buffaloes will travel then to ranked Oregon after CSU then host ranked USC, two games that also have College GameDay/Game of the Week potential, as the Pac-12 season kicks off with a bang.

