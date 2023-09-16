The Rock and Coach Prime have a moment, Rock reveals CU jersey

The Rock and Coach Prime is a dynamic duo.

And the two had a moment on the set of College Gameday on Saturday morning.

With Deion Sanders already being interviewed by the ESPN crew, The Rock’s theme music interrupted so he could join the group.

Coach Prime was thrilled, and you have to see how it all went down. Boulder was absolutely electric.

“That’s my guy!” Prime says a couple of times before taking off his cowboy hat and bowing to the wrestling and entertainment icon.

It’s hard to make Sanders look starstruck, but in this moment he seemed genuinely thrilled that a celebrity like The Rock showed up to support his program.

And that’s not all. When it came time to pick the CU / CSU game, The Rock took off his shirt and revealed a CU Shedeur Sanders jersey underneath. The entire panel took the Buffs, including legend Lee Corso with his 400th career pick.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson picks CU to win and is repping a @ShedeurSanders jersey @TheRock pic.twitter.com/VSccj78AyJ — Folsom Frenzy Podcast (@FolsomFrenzyPod) September 16, 2023

The Rock, wearing a CU jersey on College Gameday, is something no one could have envisioned nine months ago.

Oh how times have changed in Boulder. This team is the most popular in America right now.

***