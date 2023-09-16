Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

The Rock and Coach Prime have a moment, Rock reveals CU jersey

Sep 16, 2023, 10:20 AM

The Rock Coach Prime...

(Photo by Denver Sports)

(Photo by Denver Sports)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Rock and Coach Prime is a dynamic duo.

And the two had a moment on the set of College Gameday on Saturday morning.

With Deion Sanders already being interviewed by the ESPN crew, The Rock’s theme music interrupted so he could join the group.

Coach Prime was thrilled, and you have to see how it all went down. Boulder was absolutely electric.

“That’s my guy!” Prime says a couple of times before taking off his cowboy hat and bowing to the wrestling and entertainment icon.

It’s hard to make Sanders look starstruck, but in this moment he seemed genuinely thrilled that a celebrity like The Rock showed up to support his program.

And that’s not all. When it came time to pick the CU / CSU game, The Rock took off his shirt and revealed a CU Shedeur Sanders jersey underneath. The entire panel took the Buffs, including legend Lee Corso with his 400th career pick.

The Rock, wearing a CU jersey on College Gameday, is something no one could have envisioned nine months ago.

Oh how times have changed in Boulder. This team is the most popular in America right now.

***

Buffs

Peggy Coppom Coach Prime...

Will Petersen

CU superfan Peggy Coppom dances with Gronk, Lil Wayne shows up

While The Rock, Gronk and Lil Wayne are awesome, it's great to see Peggy stealing the show, sticking with the Buffs through the ups and downs

13 hours ago

Deion Sanders...

James Merilatt

Coach Prime hints at a special guest for his pregame speech

After being insulted by Jay Norvell this week, the Buffs head coach is pulling out all the stops prior to tonight's Rocky Mountain Showdown

13 hours ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Zach Lazarus

Are the Colorado Buffaloes the most-prominent team in the state?

Move over Broncos, as there's a new sheriff in town; Coach Prime has made the Buffs the biggest sports story in the state, by a mile

13 hours ago

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson...

Will Petersen

The Rock gets a big welcome at CU, tells kids they can skip class

The Rock is in town for The Rocky Mountain Showdown, and confirmed he will be the guest-picker on ESPN's College Gameday on Saturday

2 days ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders shares how he really feels about Jay Norvell’s shot

The head coach of Colorado State's words traveled and Deion Sanders of the CU Buffs has a response for Jay Norvell

2 days ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders steals the show on First Take live from Boulder

Shedeur Sanders may be following in his father's footsteps as a Heisman candidate headed to star in the NFL but Deion Sanders won't be following him

2 days ago

The Rock and Coach Prime have a moment, Rock reveals CU jersey