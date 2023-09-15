Shedeur Sanders calls CSU’s Jay Norvell a fool on national TV

On Thursday, one of Deion Sanders kids went on national TV to scoff at Colorado State coach Jay Norvell, a day later and another one of Coach Prime’s kids is on national TV laughing off Norvell’s comments.

On Friday’s First Take live from Boulder, Heisman candidate and Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders fired back across the Front Range at Norvell. The Colorado State coach took a shot earlier in the week at the Buffs head coach, regarding how he dresses.

“You gotta be a fool to do that,” Sanders said on ESPN of Norvell’s hat and glasses comment. “You got his son playing quarterback and safety, you’re asking for it. It’s extra motivation… we respect the opposing team but when you make it like that, it’s all respect gone.”

“You gotta be a fool to do that. … It’s just extra motivation." 🗣️ Shedeur Sanders on CSU coach Jay Norvell (via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/QlhZ3yyacK — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 15, 2023

The back and forth that is giving the Rocky Mountain Showdown even more juice, comes a week after the Buffaloes rivalry with the Nebraska Cornhuskers got elevated by beef between Matt Rhule and the Sanders family. All the while Colorado has climbed to No. 18 nationally while the Rams sat idle on a bye after losing their opener to Washington State. The Buffaloes are multiple touchdown favorites in this year’s battle at the Foot of the Flatirons.

The young Sanders went viral after the rivalry matchup with the Cornhuskers for shoving a watch in the face of his opponents who stood on the Buffaloes logo—and then dazzling to a big win. The gunslinger has thrown 178 passes without a pick, going back to Jackson State. On the season the quarterback, playing for his father, is 69-for-89 with 903 yards and six touchdowns through two games. It’s pushed him into being talked about now as a top draft prospect just two games into his tenure in Boulder, and he’s getting hyped as a future No. 1 pick.

As for just the third game of him in Black and Gold?

“It’s gonna be legendary, let’s just say that,” Sanders told.

