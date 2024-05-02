Scott Van Pelt chimes in on drama with Coach Prime and Shedeur

The drama with Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders has once again reached the national level, this time with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt chiming in.

Van Pelt, who’s one of the most famous out there in sports media, talked about the duo for nearly three minutes on his “1 Big Thing” segment on SportsCenter Wednesday night.

If you missed it, both Deion and Shedeur went after a former Buff Xavier Smith on Twitter, after Smith detailed his exit from Boulder to “The Athletic.” Shedeur called Smith “very mid at best” and Deion said “Lawd Jesus” when commenting on Smith’s pedestrian stats at Austin Peay.

This got the attention of Van Pelt, who correctly pointed out the Buffs were 3-0 to start last season then fell off a cliff and finished 1-8.

Take a look for yourself.

One Big Thing

Colorado Football pic.twitter.com/aVgo3BhPri — Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) May 2, 2024

“If you mention that record or today’s tweets, you know what that makes you? A hater. Only, not really. With regards to last year’s record it’s not hating, it’s counting, isn’t it? And reasonable criticism is fair game which comes with the gig,” Van Pelt said.

He’s got a point.

Deion Sanders, and Shedeur, are both giants in the college football game right now. And after a fast beginning at CU, things went South in a hurry. Putting a former player on blast for millions to see isn’t going to change that.

Scott Van Pelt, as he usually does, put this all very eloquently. We’ll see if Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders take the message to heart.