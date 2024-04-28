CU spring game attendance plummets a year after sellout

Last year, riding the wave of hype that accompanied Deion Sanders arriving in Boulder, the University of Colorado sold out their annual spring game. It was unprecedented, as the event typically drew sparse crowds.

This time around, things started to return to the norm. After going 4-8 during the first season under Coach Prime, the attendance at this year’s spring game wasn’t near last season’s sellout.

Colorado wound up selling 28,424 tickets for today’s spring game. Not a lot of them showed up, but it’s still the second-largest spring game “attendance” in CU history, behind last year. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) April 27, 2024

The number of tickets sold wasn’t bad. But on a rainy day in Boulder, the actual crowd was tiny.

Last year, fans braved the snow to see their first glimpse of Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and the new-look Buffs. This season, the rain kept them away, as CU supporters are taking more of a wait-and-see approach.

