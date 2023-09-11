Rapper Rick Ross busts new move, wants you to do the ‘Shedeur Sanders’

Shedeur Sanders had a legendary Saturday in Boulder, so much so that his post on Instagram about his home debut for the Colorado Buffaloes had just that word as the caption. But that’s not all Sanders had for Instagram on the day or all that Instagram had for him.

Before leading the Buffs to a 36-14 win over the rival Nebraska Cornhuskers, Sanders went to break up the opposition huddle happening on top of CU’s centerfield logo.

“It was extremely personal, we got out there and warm up and you got the head coach of the other team standing on the middle of the Buff,” the quarterback said. “A couple players do it, it’s fine—enjoy the scenery. But when you got the whole team trying to disrespect it, I’m not going for that at all—so I went in there and disrupted it. They knew off rip, the Buffaloes mean a lot to me. That’s what I was saying pregame and I knew it was extreme disrespect.”

The way Sanders responded in his breaking up of that Matt Rhule meeting was to flash his watch in the face of a Huskers player. Rapper Rick Ross loved it.

“If you ever disrespect this set, the Shedeur,” Ross said on Instagram. “Imma put the watch right in your face, we all saw how Shedeur did the little man.”

“Don’t step on the Buffalo” -Rick Ross 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fkzZeg3zzH — #22 Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) September 11, 2023

Ross, a nine-time Grammy nominee, known for some of the strongest collaborations of the last decade, continued in the video which Sanders reposted, “They were stepping on the Buffalo—don’t step on the Buffalo… Shedeur Sanders—that’s the new move, just put in their face—the watch. You know what time it is, the Shedeur.”

Sanders himself got in on the action posting a picture of himself flashing the watch prior to the game and then during the game making the motion again. His caption of those images? “Perfect timing.”

NBA star Ja Morant commented, “show em the watch mama,”

Meanwhile, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule denied most of this on Monday.

For the perfectly timed Sanders, he has been nearly that for Colorado and now has a 178 pass streak without a pick, going back to Jackson State. On the season the young Sanders, playing for his father, is 69-f0r-89 with 903 yards and six touchdowns through two games. No matter what Rhule says, the legend of Deion’s kid is growing.

