For first time since 1996, CU football has sold out four home games

Sep 7, 2023, 10:33 AM

CU football...

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The CU football team is on a roll, and that includes selling out two more football games.

That brings the total to four on the season, as the school announced on Thursday tickets for both the CSU and USC games are gone.

It’s the first time since 1996 the university has sold out at least four football games. Tickets against Nebraska and “Family Weekend” versus Stanford were snatched up by late July.

This means only contests against Oregon State and Arizona still have seats available, with both of those not until November.

It’s the latest round of success for Coach Prime and the CU Buffs, with the biggest win coming last weekend in Forth Worth. Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Dylan Edwards and the rest of the squad stunned TCU by a score of 45-42.

That result led the Buffs to their first ranking since 2020 and TV ratings showed they were the most-watched game on Saturday.

Up next is a date with Nebraska at Folsom Field, the first sell-out of the year. Ticket prices are through the roof on the secondary market, and the venue should be rocking like we haven’t see in quite some time.

Heck, with today’s news, we should expect it to be that way every game the rest of the season.

