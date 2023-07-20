Close
BUFFS

If you want tickets to these two CU games, they’re already sold out

Jul 20, 2023, 1:08 PM

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Tickets to CU football games are going to be hard to come by.

That’s the Coach Prime effect up in Boulder.

And on Thursday, the University of Colorado announced tickets to the games against Nebraska and Stanford are already gone. The Buffs will welcome their bitter rival Cornhuskers on Sept. 9 and the Cardinal on Oct. 13.

The showdown with Nebraska will be the debut at Folsom Field for Deion Sanders. Stanford heads to Boulder on Family Weekend.

As the tweet above mentions, tickets to the other four games are still available, including a pivotal contest against USC on Sept. 30.

But those are pricey, with the cheapest seat listed at $225 before fees, and the most expensive at $625. Clearly, the CU athletic department is capitalizing on the fact people are clamoring to get a glimpse of Coach Prime’s Buffs.

It’s the first time Colorado has had at least two sellouts in season since 2019, with surely more to come. It’s the 100th season overall football will be played at Folsom Field.

CU is also receiving some of the best TV treatment in the country for their road opener against TCU and home opener against Nebraska.

So, for folks who can’t make it, didn’t get tickets or can’t afford them — there are certainly other ways to still check out the action.

