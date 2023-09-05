It only took one week for Deion Sanders to return CU to relevance

The Colorado Buffaloes were only one of two unranked teams to beat a ranked foe in Week 1 of the college football season. The Buffs big 45-42 upset win over the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs was one of the most shocking in program history as the debut of Deion Sanders leading the herd did not disappoint.

And already the Buffaloes are among the top teams in the country, with ESPN listing them at No. 21 in their power ranking and the AP Coaches Poll giving them the No. 25, to which Sanders says, “I ain’t mad at that.” It is the Buffs first appearance in the coaches poll since 2020.

Better than that is the real deal AP Poll giving the Buffaloes the No. 22 spot in their post-Week 1 poll. Also the first appearance since 2020, a No. 21 spot that only lasted a week before Colorado lost two straight to end their season. The Buffs were ranked for two weeks in 2018, and nine straight weeks to end the season in 2016. Before that CU hadn’t been ranked since 2005.

Meanwhile, TCU fell out of the top 25 and is de facto 29 if you count others receiving votes.

Topping this week’s AP Poll are, in order, Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Florida State and Ohio Sate.

The Buffaloes are weeks away from facing No. 6 USC in Boulder and just before that will travel to take on No. 13 Oregon.

Aside from the ranking, Colorado has been leading most sports shows nationwide for a few days now. Tickets for Saturday’s home debut of Coach Prime against rival Nebraska is one of the most sought after tickets in the state’s sporting history including pro events.

