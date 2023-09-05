Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

CU Nebraska game tickets pricier than any NFL Week 1 game

Sep 5, 2023, 4:00 PM

Colorado Nebraska...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

I don’t know about you, but the Colorado Buffaloes are feeling 22. Ranked No. 22 in the country after their 45-42 upset over the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday, tickets for this coming Saturday’s home opener are Taylor Swift concert prices.

The Buffaloes are playing one of the biggest football games of the year in the game, hosting their rivals, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, in what is Deion Sanders Folsom Field debut. And for the longstanding bad blood, the famous coach and the splash of the Buffs maybe back, the matchup is the hottest ticket in football this weekend—all of football.

According to TickPick, the get-in-the-door price for the CU Buffs home opener against Nebraska is now $476. Before the Buffaloes beat the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday—tickets were 79% less expensive—$266 to get into Folsom Field.

From the same data set that does not include ticket fees, the Buffs-Cornhuskers game is more expensive than any Week 1 NFL contest. The TickPick top three most expensive games of the NFL slate are:

Bears vs. Packers get-In Price: $332
Patriots vs. Eagles get-In Price: $286
Chiefs vs. Lions get-In Price: $162

The most expensive pro game is still over $100 cheaper than the Buffs game on Saturday’s Big Noon Kickoff. CU’s game on Saturday is one of the five most expensive NCAA football games of all time to get into, per TickPick. For comparison, in about a month Texas A&M and Alabama will face off with a price of $217.

Maybe the most absurd thing is that the cost to attend every single game of last year’s 1-11 team would’ve been 53% cheaper than just going to Saturday’s Nebraska game.

The YOY impact of Coach Prime is also being realized with TickPick noting that the cost to attend EVERY Colorado Buffaloes home game last season was $222 – 53% less expensive than the cost to attend this Saturday’s game against Nebraska.

A ticket in the lower bowl will run you nearly $1,000—Nuggets NBA Finals prices—or just below what the Swifties paid this summer in Denver. Saturday’s game is easily the most expensive Buffs game of all-time.

***

Buffs

Colorado Buffaloes upset over TCU Horned Frogs...

Jake Shapiro

It only took one week for Deion Sanders to return CU to relevance

The Colorado Buffaloes are ranked just one week into Deion Sanders tenure in Boulder, marking a rare occurrence for the CU Buffs

19 hours ago

Shedeur Sanders...

Will Petersen

Shedeur Sanders reveals Tom Brady texted him after beating TCU

Shedeur Sanders revealed the greatest QB in NFL history in Tom Brady hit him up, letting him know this is only the beginning

19 hours ago

Deion Sanders coaches the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders is taking the CU Buffs Nebraska rivalry personally

Deion Sanders came to Boulder and has embraced many things Colorado Buffaloes, the latest is the school's hate of the Nebraska Cornhuskers

19 hours ago

Broncos scoreboard...

Will Petersen

Broncos better be careful or Buffs will become biggest show in town

For the first time, the Broncos are catchable as the top dog; we've been spoiled with titles, and if the Buffs start pursuing one, look out

19 hours ago

Coach Prime...

Cecil Lammey

Long-time Buffs fans have one thought: Thank you, Coach Prime

For those who have been Colorado fans for a long time, and have suffered through some dark days, Saturday's win was met with gratitude

2 days ago

Coach Prime...

James Merilatt

Coach Prime’s pregame speech had the Buffs ready to go at TCU

Before his first game as Colorado's head coach, Deion Sanders delivered a clear message to his players; the Buffs were ready to roll

3 days ago

CU Nebraska game tickets pricier than any NFL Week 1 game