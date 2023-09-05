CU Nebraska game tickets pricier than any NFL Week 1 game

I don’t know about you, but the Colorado Buffaloes are feeling 22. Ranked No. 22 in the country after their 45-42 upset over the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday, tickets for this coming Saturday’s home opener are Taylor Swift concert prices.

The Buffaloes are playing one of the biggest football games of the year in the game, hosting their rivals, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, in what is Deion Sanders Folsom Field debut. And for the longstanding bad blood, the famous coach and the splash of the Buffs maybe back, the matchup is the hottest ticket in football this weekend—all of football.

According to TickPick, the get-in-the-door price for the CU Buffs home opener against Nebraska is now $476. Before the Buffaloes beat the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday—tickets were 79% less expensive—$266 to get into Folsom Field.

From the same data set that does not include ticket fees, the Buffs-Cornhuskers game is more expensive than any Week 1 NFL contest. The TickPick top three most expensive games of the NFL slate are:

Bears vs. Packers get-In Price: $332

Patriots vs. Eagles get-In Price: $286

Chiefs vs. Lions get-In Price: $162

The most expensive pro game is still over $100 cheaper than the Buffs game on Saturday’s Big Noon Kickoff. CU’s game on Saturday is one of the five most expensive NCAA football games of all time to get into, per TickPick. For comparison, in about a month Texas A&M and Alabama will face off with a price of $217.

Maybe the most absurd thing is that the cost to attend every single game of last year’s 1-11 team would’ve been 53% cheaper than just going to Saturday’s Nebraska game.

The YOY impact of Coach Prime is also being realized with TickPick noting that the cost to attend EVERY Colorado Buffaloes home game last season was $222 – 53% less expensive than the cost to attend this Saturday’s game against Nebraska.

A ticket in the lower bowl will run you nearly $1,000—Nuggets NBA Finals prices—or just below what the Swifties paid this summer in Denver. Saturday’s game is easily the most expensive Buffs game of all-time.

***