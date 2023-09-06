Close
BUFFS

Coach Prime, CU Buffs smash every Saturday game in TV ratings

Sep 6, 2023, 10:52 AM

Coach Prime...

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The country tuned in to watch CU stun TCU on Saturday, and the TV ratings reflected that.

Coach Prime and the Buffs drew in by far the most viewers of the day, with a reported 7,262,000 people checking the game out on FOX. Only LSU / Florida State had a bigger number for the whole weekend, and that was a stand-alone game on Sunday night between two top-10 teams.

As you can tell, Deion Sanders and CU didn’t even have much competition on Saturday. Finishing behind them was Ohio State / Indiana, with almost three million fewer viewers.

And FOX released some data on the game, saying it was most-watched “Big Noon Saturday” game ever. It was up 17 percent from their debut Big Noon game in 2022. It was also the fourth most-streamed college football game in the network’s history.

Now the question becomes, what will the ratings look like this weekend at Folsom Field against Nebraska? The game is once again in FOX’s top-spot, so we’ll see if Week 2 of Prime fever can beat Week 1.

Texas and Alabama also play on Saturday, so CU will have some competition for being the most viewed game of the day. Although if anyone can take down those two schools, it’s Coach Prime.

***

