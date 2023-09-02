Close
Coach Prime and the Buffs look completely legit in shocking TCU

Sep 2, 2023, 2:22 PM

Coach Prime...

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Coach Prime and the CU Buffs are for real.

They shocked TCU on Saturday afternoon, 45-42, officially announcing to the college football world that they are contenders right away.

The offense was unreal, as QB Shedeur Sanders set a school record for single-game passing yards with 510. He also tossed four touchdowns and didn’t throw an interception.

Travis Hunter is a two-way star and Dylan Edwards has explosive plays in him that the Buffs haven’t seen in quite some time.

After the game, Deion Sanders said he tried to tell everyone this was coming.

“We’re going to continue to be questioned because we do things that have never been done,” Prime added in his postgame presser.

And this win meant a ton to the entire staff. Cameras caught Sanders’ assistants in an emotional moment, as they know what victories like this do for the program.

Now Colorado will get Nebraska in Boulder next week. It’s a game that already had a ton of hype, but the energy and juice at Folsom Field will be through the roof.

Coach Prime delivered on many promises in a Week 1 stunner. Now it’s up to him and the rest of the team to keep the momentum rolling.

***

