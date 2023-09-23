There’s video of The Rock and Coach Prime’s mother talking to CU

The Rock was in Boulder last weekend, cheering on the CU Buffs and making multiple appearances on ESPN live from campus.

And for the first time, we have video of him addressing the team pregame before taking on the CSU Rams. Coach Prime’s mother, Connie Knight, spoke as well, something he hinted was going to happen.

A fair warning, there’s some mild profanity used in this clip.

I was honored to be asked by my brother Coach Prime @DeionSanders say a few words to his team @CUBuffsFootball a few

minutes before they took the field against CSU. My message to these young men was simple:

We control so much of our lives with the hard work and effort we put… pic.twitter.com/en1kNgeC3P — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 23, 2023

Deion Sanders is discussing CSU head coach Jay Norvell comment’s about his appearance that sparked so much conversation last week. Norvell said on his coaches show that when he talks to “grownups,” he does it in a more respectful way.

“I told them I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said when I talk to grownups I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me,” Norvell said.

Look, the energy around the Buffs right now is through the roof. But to have The Rock and Coach Prime’s mom in the locker room before the game is something else.

CSU put up a great fight, but it was ultimately Colorado that prevailed, thanks to an unbelievable drive from Shedeur Sanders to get it to overtime, then a 2OT winner.

We’ll see who makes the journey to Oregon on Saturday to inspire the Buffs, but you know there will at least be one celebrity in the fold.

