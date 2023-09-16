Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Coach Prime hints at a special guest for his pregame speech

Sep 16, 2023, 9:24 AM

Deion Sanders...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

Jay Norvell added some spice to the Rocky Mountain Showdown this week. The CSU head coach’s comments during his postgame show about taking off his hat and sunglasses when talking to adults, because that’s the way he was raised, raised plenty of eyebrows in Boulder. The shot at Coach Prime became instant news.

Expect sunglasses to be everywhere at Folsom Field on Saturday night. Look for the Buffs to once again take it personal against an opponent. But that won’t be all that Norvell’s comments inspire.

During an appearance on “College Gameday” on Saturday morning, Deion Sanders hinted that he’ll have a special guest during his pregame speech before the Buffs game against the Rams.

Norvell poked the bear. And the bear didn’t take it very well.

Coach Prime is pulling out all the stops for the Rocky Mountain Showdown. And he’s ready to put on a show.

“Keep the cameras rolling,” he said about his postgame handshake with Norvell.

The CU-CSU rivalry is about to get a new chapter. Tonight’s Rocky Mountain Showdown in Boulder is now must-see TV.

***

Buffs

Peggy Coppom Coach Prime...

Will Petersen

CU superfan Peggy Coppom dances with Gronk, Lil Wayne shows up

While The Rock, Gronk and Lil Wayne are awesome, it's great to see Peggy stealing the show, sticking with the Buffs through the ups and downs

12 hours ago

The Rock Coach Prime...

Will Petersen

The Rock and Coach Prime have a moment, Rock reveals CU jersey

It's hard to make Coach Prime look starstruck, but in this moment he seemed genuinely thrilled that a celebrity like The Rock showed up

12 hours ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Zach Lazarus

Are the Colorado Buffaloes the most-prominent team in the state?

Move over Broncos, as there's a new sheriff in town; Coach Prime has made the Buffs the biggest sports story in the state, by a mile

12 hours ago

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson...

Will Petersen

The Rock gets a big welcome at CU, tells kids they can skip class

The Rock is in town for The Rocky Mountain Showdown, and confirmed he will be the guest-picker on ESPN's College Gameday on Saturday

2 days ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders shares how he really feels about Jay Norvell’s shot

The head coach of Colorado State's words traveled and Deion Sanders of the CU Buffs has a response for Jay Norvell

2 days ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders steals the show on First Take live from Boulder

Shedeur Sanders may be following in his father's footsteps as a Heisman candidate headed to star in the NFL but Deion Sanders won't be following him

2 days ago

Coach Prime hints at a special guest for his pregame speech