Coach Prime hints at a special guest for his pregame speech

Jay Norvell added some spice to the Rocky Mountain Showdown this week. The CSU head coach’s comments during his postgame show about taking off his hat and sunglasses when talking to adults, because that’s the way he was raised, raised plenty of eyebrows in Boulder. The shot at Coach Prime became instant news.

Expect sunglasses to be everywhere at Folsom Field on Saturday night. Look for the Buffs to once again take it personal against an opponent. But that won’t be all that Norvell’s comments inspire.

During an appearance on “College Gameday” on Saturday morning, Deion Sanders hinted that he’ll have a special guest during his pregame speech before the Buffs game against the Rams.

.@DeionSanders on Gameday: “My mama might be part of the pregame speech today.” 👀👀👀👀 — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 16, 2023

Norvell poked the bear. And the bear didn’t take it very well.

Coach Prime is pulling out all the stops for the Rocky Mountain Showdown. And he’s ready to put on a show.

“Keep the cameras rolling,” he said about his postgame handshake with Norvell.

The CU-CSU rivalry is about to get a new chapter. Tonight’s Rocky Mountain Showdown in Boulder is now must-see TV.

