Shedeur Sanders leads epic drive to tie it, Buffs survive 2OT classic

The Colorado Buffaloes survived a very hard test from the Colorado State Rams on Saturday night, winning maybe the best Rocky Mountain Showdown we’ve ever seen.

CU beat CSU 43-35 in 2OT, moving to 3-0 on the season and staying undefeated in the Coach Prime era. The Rams and Jay Norvell dropped to 0-2.

It looked like CSU was going to pull off the stunner, but CU QB Shedeur Sanders had other ideas. With 2:06 to go in the fourth quarter and trailing 28-20, Sanders led a 98-yard touchdown drive in 90 seconds to cut the deficit to 28-26. A 45-yard pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. for the score was the highlight.

And then the Buffs needed a two-point conversion, and Sanders found Michael Harrison to knot the game at 28.

In overtime, Harrison was the star, catching two touchdown passes in each of CU’s two possessions. The Rams rallied to tie thing at 35 after CU kicked off the scoring, but couldn’t find one more touchdown in double-overtime, as a pick by Trevor Woods ended the contest.

Sanders threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns, strengthening his early campaign for the Heisman Trophy. His drive at the end of regulation will be remembered for a long, long time.

And his brother Shilo Sanders had a pick-six to get things started, plus he forced another crucial fumble in the second half with the Rams driving. Both of Coach Prime’s sons were the stars of the night, showing why the whole family is one of the most popular in America.

For CSU, QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi played well. He finished with 367 yards passing and three touchdowns, but did throw three interceptions, including one on the final play of the game.

Head coach Jay Norvell had his guys ready to play, after a week in which his controversial comments dominated the headlines.

CU star Travis Hunter was taken to the hospital after a questionable hit in the first half, so his status will be one to monitor as a showdown with No. 13 Oregon looms. Hunter returned to the game briefly after the shot from CSU DB Henry Blackburn, but had to leave Folsom Field.

Ultimately, it was an epic night for football in the state of Colorado. And despite long odds midway through the fourth quarter, Deion Sanders, his two sons and the Buffs prevailed in a game that ended well after midnight.

It was worth the wait.

***