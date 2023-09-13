Close
BUFFS

To see Shannon Sharpe live on First Take, you have to get up early

Sep 13, 2023, 12:12 PM | Updated: 12:39 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

It seems the entire college football world is headed to Boulder this weekend, and that includes Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe.

Yes, Sharpe and his “First Take” partner Stephen A. Smith were in town for the Nebraska game last weekend, but they’re coming back.

ESPN will present the show live on Friday morning at CU’s “Business Field” and the the doors open very early.

5:30 a.m. is no joke, but getting to be on TV behind Sharpe and Smith would be pretty cool for any CU student or fan.

CU plays CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN, so this is just the start of a couple of long days in Boulder. College Gameday will be live on Saturday morning, along with a couple of other shows according to Mat Smith of Denver Sports.

The Buffs might be ranked No. 18 in the latest AP poll, but it’s hard to find a more popular team in college football. That’s the power of Coach Prime, along with a 2-0 start and several electric playmakers on both sides of the ball.

The TV rating support Colorado being a huge draw, and so does ESPN sending a ton of their talent way further West than they normally ever travel.

***

