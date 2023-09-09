Three NFL Hall of Famers head to Boulder to support Coach Prime

Coach Prime’s first home game at Folsom Field saw some former NFL stars head to Boulder.

In fact, at least three Hall of Famers were spotted.

Legendary Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe traveled in style, with his new debate partner on ESPN Stephen A. Smith rolling along for the ride.

I done fell asleep on the PJ, woke up, had breakfast in bed, and landed in Boulder, CO all before 7AM! pic.twitter.com/pVwSSmvucR — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 9, 2023

"I do think they're the real deal!" 😤 @ArielleOrsuto caught up with @stephenasmith and @ShannonSharpe, who are in Boulder today to see what the #CUBuffs hype is all about 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kp054D9Y6g — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) September 9, 2023

Terrell Owens was in the house as well, after he visited Prime and the Buffs earlier this summer during fall camp.

Terrell Owens down on the field for warm ups here at Folsom. Coach Prime’s Hall of Fame guest list never disappoints! pic.twitter.com/R6nA7et5jk — Richie Carni (@RichieCarni) September 9, 2023

The FOX broadcast also showed Michael Irvin on the sideline, something his new TV co-host was happy to point out on Twitter.

My man Michael Irvin, on the sideline with his man Deion Sanders at the Colorado game. #WeComing #UndisputedLive — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 9, 2023

And it wasn’t just football stars at Folsom, other celebrities like the Wu-Tang Clan had to see CU football in person as well.

Wu-Tang Clan pulled up to watch Colorado vs Nebraska 🔥 Coach Prime effect 🔥 🎥: @CUBuffsFootball / IG pic.twitter.com/MX3qT2YHip — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 9, 2023

It was a slow start to the first half for the Buffs against Nebraska, but some late turnovers made a huge difference. The defense was awesome, and the offense got going at the very end to take a 13-0 lead at the break.

We’ll see if they can put on an even bigger show in the final 30 minutes, leaving the Hall of Famers and all of the fans walking away impressed.

***