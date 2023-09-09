Close
BUFFS

Three NFL Hall of Famers head to Boulder to support Coach Prime

Sep 9, 2023, 11:41 AM

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Coach Prime’s first home game at Folsom Field saw some former NFL stars head to Boulder.

In fact, at least three Hall of Famers were spotted.

Legendary Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe traveled in style, with his new debate partner on ESPN Stephen A. Smith rolling along for the ride.

Terrell Owens was in the house as well, after he visited Prime and the Buffs earlier this summer during fall camp.

The FOX broadcast also showed Michael Irvin on the sideline, something his new TV co-host was happy to point out on Twitter.

And it wasn’t just football stars at Folsom, other celebrities like the Wu-Tang Clan had to see CU football in person as well.

It was a slow start to the first half for the Buffs against Nebraska, but some late turnovers made a huge difference. The defense was awesome, and the offense got going at the very end to take a 13-0 lead at the break.

We’ll see if they can put on an even bigger show in the final 30 minutes, leaving the Hall of Famers and all of the fans walking away impressed.

