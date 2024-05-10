CU Buffs star is on one of the covers for EA’s College Football 25

If it’s in the game it’s in the game and Travis Hunter will be on the cover of that game.

The PlayStation Store showed the two-way star of the Colorado Buffaloes on the deluxe edition cover of College Football 25. The coming NCAA football video game returns after a decade hiatus. Some have already pitched that Hunter will be the highest-rated player in the game and could make the exclusive 99 club, and the cover may lead more to believe Hunter will be among the highest-rated players.

The deluxe edition cover of EA Sports College Football 25 just dropped on the PlayStation Store 👀 pic.twitter.com/gNhc2kbO5F — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 10, 2024

The wide receiver and defensive back standout helped the Buffs to a 4-8 record in Deion Sanders first year in charge at CU. Hunter missed some of the team’s biggest games thanks to a dirty hit in the Rocky Moutain Showdown. Still, the first two-way star at Colorado had a great year, catching 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns on offense while making 30 tackles and snagging three picks on defense. He ended the season with the most snaps played in FBS despite his three-and-a-half game absence, playing 436 snaps on offense, 566 on defense and 30 on special teams to surpass—an average of 115 plays a game.

Hunter is the first player in at least the last quarter century with 50-plus receptions and three or more interceptions, the only comparable season coming from future Broncos legend Champ Bailey in 1998 at Georgia when he had 47 receptions for 744 yards and five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Hunter’s play in 2023 was truly unprecedented, and he earned first-team All-American honors, the first Buffs player to do so in 13 years. Hunter was named to that team by both the Football Writers Association of America and the Associated Press for his all-purpose play

Hunter will be an early favorite for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, which will be in the cards if his goals are met. And when you’re playing in your dynasty in this year’s game, the Buffs will be a popular choice not only for Hunter but Coach Prime and his son at quarterback Shedeur Sanders too.

EA announced that college athletes will get $600 a copy of the game for agreeing to be in the game. For Hunter and Sanders that may be a drop in the bucket but for most kids in college that may cover a month’s rent and be a memory of their football career. Of course, this is the whole debacle that got the game nixed over 10 years ago—when a lawsuit over EA using college players’ likenesses halted the game.

Back in the day, a graduated player would be on the cover to get around the NIL rules. Now with NIL in place for college athletes, players on rosters for this fall can be on the cover.

Hunter is joined on the cover by reigning national champion running back Donovan Edwards from Michigan. The Wolverine rushed for nearly 1,500 yards the past two seasons with 12 touchdowns. Also prominently on the cover is Texas star Quinn Ewers, who will also factor into the Heisman race. The Longhorns quarterback threw for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns last fall. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins and Georgia’s Carson Beck are also in the background of the cover.

As for Sanders, it’s still not for sure he’s in the game—or if he’ll be on a cover. The main cover of the game is likely different and could feature a member of the Sanders family.