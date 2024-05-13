CU isn’t going anywhere, gets elite kickoff and TV slot at Nebraska

The CU Buffs will play Nebraska with most of the college football world watching on Sept. 7.

Despite a bit of a bumpy offseason, the television networks are still fighting to get Coach Prime and Colorado on their airwaves.

This time, it’s NBC earning the rights, as the Buffs and Huskers will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT and 5:30 p.m. MT in CU’s second game of the season. That news was announced on Monday morning.

This will be just the eighth game in Buffs history on a national broadcast on NBC, with six of the other seven being Bowl games. CU has not played a game on NBC since the 1995 Fiesta Bowl.

The Buffs also had their first game of the season moved to Thursday, Aug. 29, likely for TV purposes. The network for the contest with North Dakota State hasn’t been announced yet, but you can bet it will also get the national treatment.

The rivalry between Colorado and Nebraska is fierce, and last year Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs got the best of the Cornhuskers. With some drama pregame, Shedeur came out and threw for 393 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-14 win.

It was part of a fast 3-0 start for Deion Sanders and CU, before a 1-8 finish put a bit of a damper on his first season in Boulder.

Still, Coach Prime is back for year two, along with Shedeur, Shilo Sanders and Travis Hunter. They’ll look to stay perfect against Nebraska under the bright lights in Lincoln on Sept. 7.