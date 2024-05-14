CU Buffs will start their second season with Coach Prime on ESPN

One day after finding out the CU Buffs will play their first game on NBC since 1995, the program got some more good news on Tuesday.

Colorado’s season opener against North Dakota State on Thursday, Aug. 29 will be broadcast to the masses on ESPN.

Thursday night at Folsom Field 🦬#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/oUQsGp9ANT — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) May 14, 2024

This game was originally slated for Saturday, Aug. 31, but got moved last month. It was a very clear indication a major network wanted to showcase Coach Prime and the Buffs, and that was indeed the case.

After a fast 3-0 start last year in their first season under Deion Sanders, Colorado fell off a cliff. They went 1-8 down the stretch to finish with a disappointing 4-8 record.

But QB Shedeur Sanders and two-way start Travis Hunter are back in 2024, as well as safety Shilo Sanders and a remade roster. Many expect both Shedeur and Hunter to be top-10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

And with television times set for the first two contests, both in primetime, the whole country will get to see their talents. Now it’s up to the CU Buffs to silence all the doubters and hopefully have a more successful season.

That journey begins in late August on ESPN.