Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

CU Buffs add college hoops legend to coaching staff

May 7, 2024, 12:51 PM

Head coach Bill Self, assistant coach Danny Manning and assistant coach Joe Dooley of the Kansas Ja...

Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes roam back to the Big 12 this fall and when they do so they’ll have a conference legend on their staff, adding Danny Manning on Tuesday.

Manning, the former National Player of the Year, who led the Kansas Jayhawks to the 1988 NCAA title was the Most Outstanding Player for a team known as “Danny and the Miracles.” Under Larry Brown in Lawrence, the big man was a Consensus National Player of the Year in 1988, a two-time All-American and three-time Big Eight Conference Player of the Year. Manning’s prolific career earned his No 25 a spot in the rafters at Phog Allen Fieldhouse as the Jayhawks all-time leading scorer and rebounder.

The College Basketball Hall of Famer went No. 1 in the NBA Draft and earned two All-Star selections in his injury-plagued 15-year career.

But it goes back to Kansas, that’s where Boyle was the captain of Brown’s Jayhawks as Manning stepped onto campus as a freshman. The two paths crossed again as assistant coaches for USA Basketball’s 2017 U19 World Cup team.

“Coach Manning and I go back a long way in terms of our relationship as players back in 1985 when we were teammates at Kansas,” Boyle said in a news release. “Obviously we know each other from those days, but having a guy like Danny on staff with his accomplishments as a player – 15 years in the NBA, the No. 1 draft pick in 1988 – as well as his numerous coaching stops at the Division I level where he’s been extremely successful. I’m excited to add him to the staff. He’s not only a great coach, but he’s a great human being and he’s going to do nothing but help Colorado basketball.”

Manning spent the last two seasons as the associate head coach at Louisville. He has nine years of experience as a head coach, with two seasons at Tulsa, six at Wake Forest and an interim stint at Maryland. Before becoming a head coach, Manning was a longtime member of Bill Self’s staff, winning the 2008 title and going to the 2012 championship game while on that sideline.

“I’m very excited to join coach Boyle’s staff,” Manning said in a statement. “This staff has been together for quite some time and has had quite a bit of success, so I want to come in and be a sponge; learn from them, the things they’ve been doing to be successful and just try and add little nuggets that I can along the way in terms of my experience as a player and a coach.”

The Buffs have a lot of rebuilding to do this offseason after losing KJ Simpson, Tristan da Silva and Cody Williams to the NBA Draft as well as other key members of their NCAA Tournament team to the transfer portal. Manning, takes over for assistant coach Rick Ray, who himself left for Vanderbilt.

Buffs

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

ESPN’s first 2025 Draft mock has Shedeur Sanders going top 5

If Shedeur Sanders is going to be the top selection in the NFL Draft, he'll have to turn some heads for the Colorado Buffaloes this fall

5 days ago

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Scott Van Pelt...

Will Petersen

Scott Van Pelt chimes in on drama with Coach Prime and Shedeur

Scott Van Pelt, who's one of the most famous in sports media, talked about the duo for nearly three minutes on his "1 Big Thing" segment

5 days ago

Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders are creating a mess online

The CU Buffs continue to be the center of the college football world, and over the last 48 hours it's because of Shedeur Sanders' Twitter

6 days ago

Deion Sanders...

James Merilatt

CU spring game attendance plummets a year after sellout

On a rainy day in Boulder, the attendance looked a lot like the pre-Prime years, as the stands were mostly empty at Folsom Field

10 days ago

Dylan Edwards...

James Merilatt

Coach Prime loses another blue-chip recruit to the transfer portal

As an Ohio State running back heads to Boulder, one of Deion Sanders' prime recruits decides to leave Colorado for greener pastures

14 days ago

Coach Prime CU Buffs...

Will Petersen

The CU Buffs first game just got moved to a Thursday, likely for TV

The CU Buffs announced their opener against North Dakota State will be played on Thursday, Aug. 29; it was originally scheduled for Aug. 31

15 days ago

CU Buffs add college hoops legend to coaching staff