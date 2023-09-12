Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

CU / Nebraska beat Alabama / Texas for most watched CFB game

Sep 12, 2023, 9:17 AM

Coach Prime...

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The CU / Nebraska game last Saturday was the most watched college football game of the weekend.

And it beat powerhouses Alabama and Texas.

The Buffs and Huskers drew 8.725 million viewers on FOX, surpassing the Crimson Tide and Longhorns which had 7.963 million viewers on ESPN. The next closest was Texas A&M and Miami at just over four million viewers, so not even really in the same stratosphere.

This is the second straight week that Coach Prime and the Buffs have done monster TV ratings, as they were the No. 1 Saturday game in Week 1, trailing only Florida State and LSU which was played in a stand-alone window on Sunday over a holiday weekend.

FOX also released some info about the CU / Nebraska game and where it ranked all-time for them in a handful of metrics.

For the Buffs to produce the most watched Pac-12 game ever while not even playing a Pac-12 opponent is remarkable.

And for a Week 2 contest to be the 10th most-watched regular season game in the history of the network is wild. Remember, this is the channel that Michigan and Ohio State play on every year, usually with college football playoff berths on the line.

Once again, it shows the power of having Deion Sanders roaming the sidelines in Boulder and playmakers on both sides of the ball. Something tells me this won’t be the last time CU football is the most watched game of the week.

***

Buffs

...

Rachel Vigil

In the Sports Office: Nebraska vs Colorado

Looks like Boulder is the place to be 👀 Rachel Vigil takes you inside Folsom Field as the Buffs take down Nebraska!

2 days ago

Colorado Buffaloes, Colorado State Rams...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers think CU Buffs will pound CSU Rams on big stage

In the CU buffs third game of the year, they'll host the Colorado State Rams in the Rocky Mountain Showdown rivalry game

2 days ago

Rick Ross at NFL kick off...

Jake Shapiro

Rapper Rick Ross busts new move, wants you to do the ‘Shedeur Sanders’

Shedeur Sanders had a legendary Saturday in Boulder, so much so that it caught the attention of Rick Ross, who has a new move

2 days ago

Deion Sanders...

James Merilatt

Matt Rhule claims he wasn’t disrespecting the Buffs on Saturday

The Cornhuskers head coach was called out by Shedeur Sanders after the Colorado-Nebraska game, causing him to answer questions today

2 days ago

Oregon Ducks play Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Colorado’s showdown with Oregon gets prime TV slot and station

The Colorado Buffaloes might have the rare, everyone is paying attention to you trap rivalry game this coming weekend

2 days ago

Mel Tucker, the coach at Michigan State...

Jake Shapiro

Former CU coach Tucker subject of MSU sexual harassment investigation

Former Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Mel Tucker is on the verge of being fired from Michigan State, according to multiple reports

3 days ago

CU / Nebraska beat Alabama / Texas for most watched CFB game