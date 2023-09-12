CU / Nebraska beat Alabama / Texas for most watched CFB game

The CU / Nebraska game last Saturday was the most watched college football game of the weekend.

And it beat powerhouses Alabama and Texas.

The Buffs and Huskers drew 8.725 million viewers on FOX, surpassing the Crimson Tide and Longhorns which had 7.963 million viewers on ESPN. The next closest was Texas A&M and Miami at just over four million viewers, so not even really in the same stratosphere.

This is the second straight week that Coach Prime and the Buffs have done monster TV ratings, as they were the No. 1 Saturday game in Week 1, trailing only Florida State and LSU which was played in a stand-alone window on Sunday over a holiday weekend.

FOX also released some info about the CU / Nebraska game and where it ranked all-time for them in a handful of metrics.

Colorado’s win over Nebraska scored 8.73 million viewers Saturday on FOX. 🏈 Best Pac-12 regular season game ever on FOX

💥 10th most-watched regular season CFB game ever on FOX

👀 FOX Sports’ second most-streamed CFB game in history pic.twitter.com/ncSUqQrY9d — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 12, 2023

For the Buffs to produce the most watched Pac-12 game ever while not even playing a Pac-12 opponent is remarkable.

And for a Week 2 contest to be the 10th most-watched regular season game in the history of the network is wild. Remember, this is the channel that Michigan and Ohio State play on every year, usually with college football playoff berths on the line.

Once again, it shows the power of having Deion Sanders roaming the sidelines in Boulder and playmakers on both sides of the ball. Something tells me this won’t be the last time CU football is the most watched game of the week.

***