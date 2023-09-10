Close
BUFFS

The CU Buffs just cracked the top-20, moving up a handful of spots

Sep 10, 2023, 12:27 PM | Updated: 12:32 pm

Shedeur Sanders...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

One day after dismantling the University of Nebraska at Folsom Field, the CU Buffs are moving up in the AP poll.

Colorado checked in at No. 18 in the new rankings released on Sunday afternoon. They’re No. 21 in the coaches poll, one that carries less weight.

And for Coach Prime’s Buffs, they’re already doing something the school hasn’t experienced in seven years — earning a ranking in the teens. They were No. 22 last week.

Colorado has CSU this Saturday in another rivalry game, one in which they’re more than 20-point favorites. It should get them to 3-0 on the season, but the game still has to be played.

After this weekend is when things will get really fun. On Sept. 23 CU has a date at No. 13 Oregon. On Sept. 30 they’ll host No. 5 USC.

Come the end of the month, we’ll know just how good Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Dylan Edwards, Xavier Weaver and the rest of the Buffs are.

For now, No. 18 is an incredible spot to be in. As Coach Prime would say, the Buffs aren’t just coming, they’re already here.

