Deion Sanders’s girlfriend says surgeries this week were a success

CU Buffs head football coach Deion Sanders underwent two surgeries earlier this week, and they were a success according to his girlfriend Tracey Edmonds.

Edmonds posted the good news on Instagram on Friday morning.

Coach Prime had to have blood clots removed for a second time, plus a procedure to straighten the three remaining toes on his left foot.

The surgeries meant Sanders had to miss Pac-12 media day on Friday in Las Vegas. However, his son Shedeur, the CU QB, was representing the Buffs well.

Coach Prime vowed to run out onto the field when the Buffs play TCU in their September opener, and hopefully these operations help him achieve that goal.

Sanders himself tweeted a couple of times on Friday, including sending love to one of the nurses who helped treat him in the hospital.

Much love sis https://t.co/IlmQlj5AdN — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) July 21, 2023

The Buffs and Sanders didn’t get much hype in the preseason Pac-12 poll, but have already sold out two games. For now, his health is the most important, and that seems to be trending in the right direction.

