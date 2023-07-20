Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Pac-12 preseason poll shows very little faith in Coach Prime, Buffs

Jul 20, 2023, 2:47 PM

Deion Sanders...

(Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Pac-12 preseason football poll shows media covering the conference isn’t buying into Coach Prime and the CU Buffs.

At least, not yet.

The results of the survey were released on Thursday, one day ahead of media day, and Colorado is ranked No. 11 in the Pac-12, only ahead of lowly Stanford.

CU received just 98 points based on the voting, whereas No. 1 USC earned 413 points. In a vote of 36 media members who cover the league, the Trojans received 25 first-place votes.

It’s not shocking the Buffs aren’t on top, but they’re behind the likes of Cal and ASU? Really?

Yes, Deion Sanders has completely overhauled the CU roster, but that was kind of the point. The 1-11 squad is almost totally gone, with some of the top recruits in the country flocking to Boulder.

This feels like a case of people wanting to see it before they believe it, and that’s fine.

But doubting Coach Prime this much is only going to add fuel to the fire of a guy who’s achieved success in every stop along the way during his professional life.

***

Buffs

Colorado football...

Will Petersen

If you want tickets to these two CU games, they’re already sold out

The showdown with Nebraska will be the debut at Folsom Field for Deion Sanders, while Stanford heads to Boulder on Family Weekend

18 hours ago

Deion Sanders...

Will Petersen

Report: Coach Prime needs another procedure, will miss media day

Deion Sanders underwent surgery in June to treat a blood clot; that is being described as "successful" and this a "routine follow-up"

2 days ago

Colorado, Colorado State...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers publish interesting list of possible Pac-12 expansion teams

The Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams in the same conference and no this isn't the old RMAC, it could be the Pac-12

3 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Russell Wilson practiced at Folsom Field with Shedeur Sanders

In a new video, Russell Wilson can be seen throwing a football at Folsom Field, with none other than CU QB Shedeur Sanders looking on

4 days ago

Pat Shurmur...

Jake Shapiro

Are the CU Buffs going to start practicing incompletions?

The Colorado Buffaloes are adding a former NFL head coach and a longtime NFL assistant coach to their staff, according to a report by 247 Sports

14 days ago

Coach Prime...

Andrew Mason

Report: Deion Sanders to undergo surgery for blood clot in groin

CU Buffs head football coach Deion Sanders will have surgery Friday for a blood clot in his groin, Pat McAfee and Adam Jones announced Thursday.

29 days ago

Pac-12 preseason poll shows very little faith in Coach Prime, Buffs