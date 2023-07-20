Pac-12 preseason poll shows very little faith in Coach Prime, Buffs

The Pac-12 preseason football poll shows media covering the conference isn’t buying into Coach Prime and the CU Buffs.

At least, not yet.

The results of the survey were released on Thursday, one day ahead of media day, and Colorado is ranked No. 11 in the Pac-12, only ahead of lowly Stanford.

Trojans on top 👀@uscfb receives 25 first-place votes in the preseason media poll. ✌️ Full release ➡️ https://t.co/J5MBckFItL pic.twitter.com/eiac2iB3GQ — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) July 20, 2023

CU received just 98 points based on the voting, whereas No. 1 USC earned 413 points. In a vote of 36 media members who cover the league, the Trojans received 25 first-place votes.

It’s not shocking the Buffs aren’t on top, but they’re behind the likes of Cal and ASU? Really?

Yes, Deion Sanders has completely overhauled the CU roster, but that was kind of the point. The 1-11 squad is almost totally gone, with some of the top recruits in the country flocking to Boulder.

This feels like a case of people wanting to see it before they believe it, and that’s fine.

But doubting Coach Prime this much is only going to add fuel to the fire of a guy who’s achieved success in every stop along the way during his professional life.

***