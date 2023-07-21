CU QB Shedeur Sanders has perfect response on feeling pressure

CU Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders is in Las Vegas for Pac-12 media day.

And while unfortunately his dad Coach Prime couldn’t make it, Sanders is making the rounds and representing Colorado well.

In an appearance on ESPN, Shedeur was asked about feeling pressure to perform like one of the five or six best quarterbacks in the country. His response was perfect.

“Well, I’m a Sanders, you know I don’t feel pressure. That’s the thing, it’s in my blood. I don’t get nervous, I don’t get none of that,” Shedeur said.

After a chuckle from the hosts, he went a little further in depth on why that is.

“Especially when you prepare and you got the coaches, you got the staff and the players around you. Like, there’s no real pressure, you just find yourself and your own thoughts. That’s the thing, I don’t fear no names or no nothing like that,” Shedeur said.

You can watch the full exchange below — although part of the question does get cut off.

And as CU garners a lot of attention in Vegas, this stat also surfaced on Twitter and it’s mind boggling. All Shedeur does is a win, as his record during the last several years of his football life is eye-popping.

Shedeur Sanders is 70-8 as a starting quarterback through high school and college. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) July 21, 2023

Let’s hope Shedeur and Coach Prime can bring some wins to the Buffs this year. After a brutal 1-11 season, they surely need them.

But regardless what happens, at least there’s excitement once again around CU football. And Shedeur isn’t going to fold to any pressure that might come with that.

