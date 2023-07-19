Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Report: Coach Prime needs another procedure, will miss media day

Jul 19, 2023, 1:20 PM | Updated: 1:35 pm

Deion Sanders...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

*** This story has been updated below ***

University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders will undergo another procedure on Thursday and miss Pac-12 media day on Friday.

This information comes from 9NEWS sports reporter Arielle Orsuto, who learned it from CU.

Coach Prime underwent surgery in late June to treat a blood clot in his groin. The good news is that is being described as “successful” and this a “routine follow-up.” Sanders shared earlier this summer he’s also in danger of having his foot amputated.

Sanders has dealt with health issues in recent years. He missed three games during the 2021 season due to blood-flow issues in his left foot. That resulted in the amputation of two toes.

It is nice to see Coach Prime should be ready to go by the time fall camp rolls around next month.

CU will also have plenty of star power at media day on Friday in Vegas, with his son and starting QB Shedeur in attendance plus former No. 1 recruit in the country Travis Hunter.

(Update 1:35 p.m.) –

Coach Prime has confirmed he will miss Pac-12 media day on Instagram. He says he needs two surgeries on Thursday, one for more blood clots and another to help straighten the remaining toes on his left foot.

Sanders vows to run onto the field before CU’s first game against TCU.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

***

Buffs

Colorado, Colorado State...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers publish interesting list of possible Pac-12 expansion teams

The Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams in the same conference and no this isn't the old RMAC, it could be the Pac-12

2 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Russell Wilson practiced at Folsom Field with Shedeur Sanders

In a new video, Russell Wilson can be seen throwing a football at Folsom Field, with none other than CU QB Shedeur Sanders looking on

3 days ago

Pat Shurmur...

Jake Shapiro

Are the CU Buffs going to start practicing incompletions?

The Colorado Buffaloes are adding a former NFL head coach and a longtime NFL assistant coach to their staff, according to a report by 247 Sports

13 days ago

Coach Prime...

Andrew Mason

Report: Deion Sanders to undergo surgery for blood clot in groin

CU Buffs head football coach Deion Sanders will have surgery Friday for a blood clot in his groin, Pat McAfee and Adam Jones announced Thursday.

28 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs coach Deion Sanders at risk of foot amputation

Deion Sanders foot issues have persisted as the current head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes may need an amputation

1 month ago

Coach Prime...

Will Petersen

CU Buffs football and Coach Prime get another game on FOX, two on ESPN

This marks the first time since 1990 that CU's first three games have been on network television or the main ESPN channel

2 months ago

Report: Coach Prime needs another procedure, will miss media day