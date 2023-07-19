Report: Coach Prime needs another procedure, will miss media day

*** This story has been updated below ***

University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders will undergo another procedure on Thursday and miss Pac-12 media day on Friday.

This information comes from 9NEWS sports reporter Arielle Orsuto, who learned it from CU.

After a successful surgery, Coach Prime is scheduled for a routine follow-up procedure on July 20, CU tells me. He will miss Pac-12 media day, but he is expected to be back in time for fall camp. DC Charles Kelly, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter will go.#cubuffs #9sports — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) July 19, 2023

Coach Prime underwent surgery in late June to treat a blood clot in his groin. The good news is that is being described as “successful” and this a “routine follow-up.” Sanders shared earlier this summer he’s also in danger of having his foot amputated.

Sanders has dealt with health issues in recent years. He missed three games during the 2021 season due to blood-flow issues in his left foot. That resulted in the amputation of two toes.

It is nice to see Coach Prime should be ready to go by the time fall camp rolls around next month.

CU will also have plenty of star power at media day on Friday in Vegas, with his son and starting QB Shedeur in attendance plus former No. 1 recruit in the country Travis Hunter.

(Update 1:35 p.m.) –

Coach Prime has confirmed he will miss Pac-12 media day on Instagram. He says he needs two surgeries on Thursday, one for more blood clots and another to help straighten the remaining toes on his left foot.

Sanders vows to run onto the field before CU’s first game against TCU.

