NUGGETS

Denver Nuggets player switches sides to NBA Finals foe Heat

Jul 1, 2023, 11:41 AM

Thomas Bryant...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Thomas Bryant era in Denver is over and the backup center’s time with the Nuggets was largely forgettable aside from his bench antics en route to the Denver Nuggets NBA Finals win over the Miami Heat.

Now Bryant is joining those in Miami, signing a two-year deal worth $5.4 million.

Bryant was acquired by Denver at the trade deadline in a deal that sent out electric but problematic point guard Bones Hyland. Bryant had been solid for the Lakers this past year, averaging 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds while playing about 21 minutes a game. He shot 65.4 percent from the field, with a “true shooting percentage” of 71.2, which was the best in the NBA at the time of the deal.

Bryant would only play 18 games for the Nuggets, and started just once. He played less than a minute in Denver’s 20-game playoff run to the title. Michael Malone and the 25-year-old just never seemed to be on the same page which led to Bryant being benched soon after he was traded for.

The Heat, who lost in the NBA Finals in five games to the Nuggets, have made some significant changes in the first hours of free agency, losing point guard Gabe Vincent, shooter Max Strus and veteran former All-Star Victor Oladipo. All the while Miami brought back their former first-round pick and 3-And-D wing Josh Richardson and are now working on a mega trade for Damian Lillard to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Meanwhile the Nuggets free agency period thus far has more been about what they’re losing than gaining. Bryant isn’t a big loss but Bruce Brown was, and he took a big payday with the Pacers. Denver has retained DeAndre Jordan and Reggie Jackson while adding some nice rookies but their offseason is far from over as they fill the backend of the roster and look for the perfect sixth man—either from within or in a trade.

