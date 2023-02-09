Close
DenverFan
NUGGETS

Nuggets acquire backup center from Lakers hours before trade deadline

Feb 9, 2023, 10:27 AM | Updated: 4:44 pm
Thomas Bryant...
(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets upgraded their bench just about three hours before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, the Nuggets are acquiring Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant for a little-used player and a handful of second-round picks.

Bryant’s been solid for the Lakers this year, averaging 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds while playing about 21 minutes a game. He’s shooting 65.4 percent from the field, with a “true shooting percentage” of 71.2. That’s the tops in the NBA.

Davon Reed couldn’t crack head coach Michael Malone’s rotation for the majority of the year, averaging just 2.3 points per game. He wasn’t in Denver’s playoff plans, so to use him and three picks to upgrade the backup center spot was a great move by GM Calvin Booth.

The Nuggets also have DeAndre Jordan at center, but he’ll be viewed as more of an insurance policy moving forward. Bryant will be much more likely to spell back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic for brief moments in the postseason.

The second-round draft selections will be in 2025, 2026 and 2029 with no protections, according to multiple reports.

After the Phoenix Suns shook up the Western Conference on Wednesday night by landing Kevin Durant, Booth and the Nuggets had to respond in some way.

(Update 4:44 p.m.) –

The Nuggets say acquiring Bryant was part of a four-team trade with the Lakers, Clippers and Magic. They also shipped backup point guard Bones Hyland out of town. Denver will receive draft compensation for that portion of the deal.

***

