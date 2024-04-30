The changing of the guard in the NBA’s West is here, and it’s real

The changing of the guard in the NBA’s Western Conference is happening before our eyes.

Hello, Denver, Minnesota, Oklahoma City and perhaps San Antonio. Goodbye Los Angeles, Phoenix and Golden State.

When the Nuggets finished off the Lakers in five games on Tuesday night at Ball Arena, that mean they, the Suns and Warriors were all sent home before May 1. None of the stars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Steph Curry or Klay Thompson will even sniff Round 2 in 2024.

And perhaps, never again.

As those superstars age, guys like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are simply too good. It’ll be a battle between three teams from the Northwestern Division in Denver, Minnesota and OKC to likely represent the West in the NBA Finals this year.

“You’re already hearing Devin Booker wants to go play for the Knicks. LeBron’s got an opt-out in his deal now, he could become a free agent. I could see these guys all saying ‘I’ve got to get out of the West.’ Because for the foreseeable future the Nuggets aren’t going anywhere, and oh by the way, here come the Timberwolves and behind them comes Oklahoma City,” 104.3 The Fan’s Mike Evans said on “Schlereth and Evans” on Tuesday morning.

And Evans is right. Perhaps guys like Booker, Durant and James will try to head East. Outside of the Celtics, it’s clearly the weaker conference, and a much better chance for these stars to have one last shot at a championship ring.

Like it or not, there’s been a changing of the guard in the Western Conference. And it’s a fun time to be a Nuggets fan, but not so much a Lakers, Warriors or Suns supporter.