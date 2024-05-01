Close
Video of Peyton Manning celebrating Murray’s buzzer beater is cool

May 1, 2024, 2:53 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning was at both Game 2 and Game 5 for the Nuggets against the Lakers.

And both times he got to see Jamal Murray a game-winning shot.

Thanks to a video from 104.3 The Fan’s Brandon Stokley, we now get to see Manning’s reaction to Murray’s buzzer beater in Game 2 over Anthony Davis.

A fair warning, there’s some foul language from other fans near Manning and Stokley in the celebration.

The joy on Manning’s face is amazing to see. He might have a statue in Indianapolis and played for the Colts a lot longer than the Broncos, but he’s Denver through and through.

After the shot, Manning joined “Stokley and Josh” on 104.3 The Fan, and shared a great story about texting Murray after he made the dagger.

“The finish was awesome. Jamal, I actually shot him a text after the game. I’ve gotten to know him a little bit. I said ‘great shot, great game,’ and he just said ‘I stayed with it.’ Which is a great lesson for all athletes when you’re having a tough game early, you just stay with it. Keep grinding and he hit the crucial shot at the right time. It sure was fun to be apart of it,” Manning told the guys.

Now, it feels like Peyton Manning should go to every Nuggets game the rest of the playoffs.

After all, it seems good things happen when he’s there. And he’s enjoying it just as much as the rest of the city.

