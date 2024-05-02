Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is the best “Robin” in NBA playoffs

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is a phenomenal player.

He made two game-winners against the Los Angeles Lakers in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs, sending LeBron James and company out after just five games.

But Murray isn’t the best player on his own team.

He’d admit that, and anyone who’s watched even just a few games of Nuggets basketball would as well.

That’s a good “problem” to have, as Nikola Jokic is clearly the best player on Earth. And while Jokic might be “Batman,” Murray is clearly his “Robin.” The duo was excellent in leading Denver to its first NBA title a season ago, and they’re on the hunt for back-to-back championships.

So when ESPN’s Mike Greenberg revealed his list of the five best “Robins” in the NBA playoffs on Thursday, it’s no surprise Murray came in at No. 1.

It’s a good list from Greenberg, and Murray is in great company with the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Right now, though, Murray is simply better than those other four. Not only the two buzzer-beaters in Round 1, but also what he accomplished last year in taking down the Timberwolves, Suns, Lakers and Heat. Murray very easily could’ve been the Western Conference Finals MVP or NBA Finals MVP, if it weren’t for that guy named Jokic.

In order to keep this honor, the Nuggets are going to have to keep winning. Jamal Murray would probably like to shoot it a little better moving forward, but if we’ve learned anything, he’s always clutch and the shots fall when they matter most.