Nuggets promote from within in hopes of replacing Bruce Brown

The Nuggets lost Bruce Brown in free agency, as the key reserve signed with the Pacers. To replace him, Denver turned to a player who hardly touched the court during the playoffs.

Free agent Reggie Jackson has agreed to a two-year, $10.25 million deal, with player option in second season, to return to the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

Jackson was acquired last year at the trade deadline and was expected to be a key addition. But he never found his groove in Denver, watching his minutes dwindle as the season progressed.

Now, the Colorado native will have another chance. He will be called upon to fill big shoes.

The Nuggets are replacing Bruce Brown with a player who couldn’t eat into his minutes last season. It’s an interesting move, to say the least.

