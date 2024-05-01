Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Another one of Michael Porter Jr.’s brothers is facing legal trouble

May 1, 2024, 4:27 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Another one of Michael Porter Jr.’s brothers is now facing legal trouble, after Jevon Porter was arrested on suspicion of DWI in Missouri.

Jevon was released on summons and did not go to jail, according to reporting from ESPN. The incident happened on early Saturday morning in Boone County.

Jevon is currently slated to play college basketball for Loyola Marymount next season after transferring from Pepperdine. He averaged more than 16 points and nearly six rebounds per game last year.

The news was broken by “Power Mizzou” on Wednesday morning, a popular site that covers Missouri athletics.

This comes on the heels of MPJ’s brother, Jontay, getting banned from the NBA last month for gambling activity, while another brother, Coban, was sentenced to six years in prison for a drunk-driving crash that killed a driver and seriously injured her passenger.

Coban was a former basketball player at the University of Denver, and the crash happened not far from campus.

Porter Jr. played for the Nuggets through all of this in their five-game dismissal of the Lakers in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs. He averaged 22.8 points per game and 8.4 rebounds during the series.

Denver is scheduled to take on Minnesota next round, beginning on Saturday at Ball Arena. It’s unclear if Michael Porter Jr. will address this latest incident the next time he meets the media.

Nuggets

Peyton Manning...

Will Petersen

Video of Peyton Manning celebrating Murray’s buzzer beater is cool

Thanks to a video from 104.3 The Fan's Brandon Stokley, we now get to see the reaction from Peyton Manning after Jamal Murray's dagger

5 hours ago

Head coach Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves...

Jake Shapiro

Timberwolves still in limbo over who will coach them vs. Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be led by a former Denver Nuggets assistant coach when the two teams meet in Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs

7 hours ago

Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against Rudy Gobert #27 of the Wolves...

Jake Shapiro

The Wolves are going to test the Nuggets, here’s how Denver wins

The Nuggets are tasked with taking down the Wolves for a second straight year in the NBA Playoffs, seeking a repeat

16 hours ago

LeBron James Nikola Jokic NBA's changing of the guard...

Will Petersen

The changing of the guard in the NBA’s West is here, and it’s real

There's been a changing of the guard in the NBA's West; it's a fun time to be a Nuggets fan, but not so much a Lakers, Warriors or Suns one

1 day ago

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets passes the ball against Monte Morris #23 and Kyle Anderson #...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers have Nuggets as a big favorite to beat Timberwolves

The bookies are respecting the reigning champions, making the Denver Nuggets big favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves

1 day ago

Rocky the mascot for the Denver Nuggets greet J.R. Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers...

Jake Shapiro

JR Smith has a really interesting opinion about Michael Malone

Former Nuggets guard JR Smith Nuggets was so impressed by Michael Malone after Denver defeated Los Angeles for a second straight year

1 day ago

Another one of Michael Porter Jr.’s brothers is facing legal trouble