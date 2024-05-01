Another one of Michael Porter Jr.’s brothers is facing legal trouble

Another one of Michael Porter Jr.’s brothers is now facing legal trouble, after Jevon Porter was arrested on suspicion of DWI in Missouri.

Jevon was released on summons and did not go to jail, according to reporting from ESPN. The incident happened on early Saturday morning in Boone County.

Jevon is currently slated to play college basketball for Loyola Marymount next season after transferring from Pepperdine. He averaged more than 16 points and nearly six rebounds per game last year.

The news was broken by “Power Mizzou” on Wednesday morning, a popular site that covers Missouri athletics.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol records Jevon Porter was arrested for speeding/suspicion of DWI at 1:31 am Saturday in Boone County. He was released on summons. Have verified with MSHP this is the local basketball player and not someone else with the same name. — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) May 1, 2024

This comes on the heels of MPJ’s brother, Jontay, getting banned from the NBA last month for gambling activity, while another brother, Coban, was sentenced to six years in prison for a drunk-driving crash that killed a driver and seriously injured her passenger.

Coban was a former basketball player at the University of Denver, and the crash happened not far from campus.

Porter Jr. played for the Nuggets through all of this in their five-game dismissal of the Lakers in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs. He averaged 22.8 points per game and 8.4 rebounds during the series.

Denver is scheduled to take on Minnesota next round, beginning on Saturday at Ball Arena. It’s unclear if Michael Porter Jr. will address this latest incident the next time he meets the media.