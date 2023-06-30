Report: Nuggets re-sign important vet who contributed in NBA Finals

The first signing of this summer for the Denver Nuggets is the same as last year, as GM Calvin Booth is brining back DeAndre Jordan, according to a report from Chris Haynes of TNT.

Free agent center DeAndre Jordan has reached an agreement to return to the NBA champion Denver Nuggets, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2023

Jordan just captured his first ring, playing an important bench role for the Nuggets this past season. His 15-year career has included three appearances on the All-NBA Team. But the soon-to-be 35-year-old is only good for a couple minutes a night at this point.

Still those few minutes were huge in the NBA Finals when Jordan needed to come in due to front court foul trouble and he was able to stop Bam Adebayo and get a block during Denver’s Game 5 championship-clinching win.

Jordan went a large chunk of the season as a heathy scratch from the lineup, but played in 39 games and made eight starts. He scored five points a game and grabbed five rebounds. It was a nice year for the veteran which saw him play four postseason games.

The Nuggets also lost Bruce Brown to the Indiana Pacers, so they’ll need veterans like Jordan in the locker room as they pursue back-to-back titles.

