Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Report: Nuggets re-sign important vet who contributed in NBA Finals

Jun 30, 2023, 4:24 PM | Updated: 4:31 pm

DeAndre Jordan...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The first signing of this summer for the Denver Nuggets is the same as last year, as GM Calvin Booth is brining back DeAndre Jordan, according to a report from Chris Haynes of TNT.

Jordan just captured his first ring, playing an important bench role for the Nuggets this past season. His 15-year career has included three appearances on the All-NBA Team. But the soon-to-be 35-year-old is only good for a couple minutes a night at this point.

Still those few minutes were huge in the NBA Finals when Jordan needed to come in due to front court foul trouble and he was able to stop Bam Adebayo and get a block during Denver’s Game 5 championship-clinching win.

Jordan went a large chunk of the season as a heathy scratch from the lineup, but played in 39 games and made eight starts. He scored five points a game and grabbed five rebounds. It was a nice year for the veteran which saw him play four postseason games.

The Nuggets also lost Bruce Brown to the Indiana Pacers, so they’ll need veterans like Jordan in the locker room as they pursue back-to-back titles.

***

Nuggets

Bruce Brown...

Jake Shapiro

Bruce Brown is getting paid a ton, leaving Denver for the Pacers

One of the Denver Nuggets most important players is leaving the Mile High City, as Bruce Brown is taking more money

17 hours ago

Julian Strawther...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets rookies already working out at Colorado’s most iconic venue

Less than 10 days into their Denver Nuggets tenures the team's new rookies are familiarizing themselves with their new home state

17 hours ago

Mark Jackson Jeff Van Gundy Mike Breen...

Will Petersen

Jeff Van Gundy’s last few games at ESPN were calling the Nuggets

Van Gundy at time drove Nuggets fans crazy during the Western Conference Finals against the Lakers and the NBA Finals against the Heat

17 hours ago

Bruce Brown...

Will Petersen

Report: Bruce Brown to meet with Mavs, but Nuggets ‘not ruled out’

Bruce Brown is going to be one of the hottest free agents on the market when things really start to heat up on Friday afternoon

2 days ago

Bruce Brown...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Bruce Brown to the Lakers might actually happen

Bruce Brown spent the Western Conference Finals hitting big shots for the Nuggets but now he may switch sides in a rivalry

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

You can own Nikola Jokic’s jersey from Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Jokic memorabilia is only going to get more and more popular, with this NBA Finals game-worn jersey going for more than $75,000

2 days ago

Report: Nuggets re-sign important vet who contributed in NBA Finals