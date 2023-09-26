Close
Deion Sanders has harsh message for top recruit struggling for playing time

Sep 26, 2023, 12:57 PM

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Cormani McClain (...

Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Buffaloes stunned the world by landing one of the best recruits in college football heading into this season with head coach Deion Sanders flipping Cormani McClain to commit to Colorado.

But four games into McClain’s freshman season, the third-best recruit in program history, according to 24/7 Sports, has barely seen the field. Last week Sanders said the reason the 6-foot-2 corner from Lakeland, Florida was not seeing the field had to do with the player. On Tuesday, after Colorado’s big loss to Oregon, dropping the team to 3-1, Sanders doubled down.

“Study and prepare. Be on time for meetings, show up to the darn meetings. Understand the scheme,” Coach Prime spoke about why McClain wasn’t playing much. “Understand what we are doing as a scheme, want to play this game, desire to play this game, desire to be the best in this game, at practice, in the film room and on your own time. You do know I check film time from each player so I can see who’s preparing, that’s not just about Cormani. so if I don’t see that you would be a fool to put somebody out there who’s not prepared. Can’t do it, won’t do it.”

McClain did get a few snaps toward the end of the 42-6 blowout loss.

“Well the score, I would’ve put you out there at one point,” Sanders said to a reporter about McClain’s brief appearance against the Ducks.

Without corner and two-way star Travis Hunter, McClain seemed like a natural fit to fill the void. Now Colorado may be down safety Shilo Sanders too, each member of the secondary has suffered injuries to internal organs that sent them to the hospital.

The elder Sanders may be pressed into playing McClain soon, especially with future No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams leading the Trojans into Boulder on Saturday.

