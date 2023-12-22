The Jordan Seaton CU saga is over according to Jordan Seaton

Appearing live on the television show “Undisputed” and picking the Colorado Buffaloes wasn’t enough drama for the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country.

No, Jordan Seaton played it out for a few days. The No. 1 recruit of Deion Sanders second class and one of the top prospects in program history did not sign on Signing Day. Two days later, he’s hanging out with Deion’s kids and says it’s official that he’ll be playing in Boulder. The school confirmed he signed a few minutes later.

Seaton, a five-star OT, is the No. 15 ranked player in the nation. It’s a huge get for Coach Prime, and perhaps more importantly his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur was sacked an absurd 52 times in 2023, the most of any quarterback in the country. He even missed CU’s final game against Utah as he battled injuries.

Colorado’s star quarterback had a simple reaction to the news, “winning,” he posted on Twitter.

Seaton picked Colorado over the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and others. Most notably was Maryland, who made a late-run at the big body, even getting him on an official visit to College Park after announcing his commitment. Then on Signing Day there was smoke Seaton may flip. Nope, he’s a Buff.

And Seaton is just one of the cogs in a completely rebuilt offensive line for Sanders. More importantly than Sanders safety and how many seconds he has in the pocket—Colorado’s last in the nation running game should have no issue getting push in 2024.

Seaton is one of six signings for Colorado in this class, making for one of the top classes in the country on a talent average basis.