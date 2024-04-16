Close
Buffs lose four to portal including starter and important youngster

Apr 15, 2024, 6:37 PM | Updated: 9:52 pm

Jaden Milliner-Jones...

Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Before the transfer portal could even re-open on Tuesday four more Colorado Buffaloes are leaving Deion Sanders and Boulder. Everyone in the quartet played last season and two were likely to be important pieces for the black and gold.

Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones, offensive tackle Savion Washington, EDGE Deeve Harris and defensive lineman Chazz Wallace are all headed to the transfer portal, according to ON3.

Milliner-Jones is likely the biggest surprise of the bunch. He played in all 12 games during his freshman season last year and recorded 25 tackles, 19 of which were unassisted while adding a pass breakup. The former three-star from DeSoto High School in Texas turned into an important rotational piece in CU’s secondary and still has three years of eligibility left.

The most important piece lost is likely Savion Washington, who was Colorado’s starting right tackle last season. He got 10 starts in that spot and played 660 snaps, missing two games due to injury. The 6-foot-8, 320-pounder transferred from Kent State last year. The group he was a big part of was much maligned as Shedeur Sanders was tackled more than just about any other player in the country. Now all five starters are gone as Sanders embarks on a Heisman campaign with five experienced transfers and top recruit Jordan Seaton, blocking in front of him.

Harris, a six-foot-three 235-pound EDGE, has totaled 75 tackles, 6.5 of which were sacks and 15 of which were for a loss while adding, two picks and two blocked kicks in his college career. He only has one year of eligibility left after transferring from Old Dominion. With Colorado he played in 12 games last year coming off the bench, only making 14 tackles.

Wallace played in 11 games and made 11 tackles in his lone season at Colorado. Also a transfer from Old Dominion with one year of eligibility remaining, the six-foot-two, 295-pound senior has entered the portal

These players will have 15 days to find a new home as will Sanders have that fortnight to find even more transfer portal additions. None of these players are irreplaceable for Prime but Milliner-Jones and Washington would have been nice to have.

