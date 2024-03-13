Close
BRONCOS

The Broncos have their worst preseason Super Bowl odds ever

Mar 13, 2024, 12:24 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos preseason odds to win the Super Bowl are the worst in the history of the franchise.

The oddsmakers at one popular sportsbook have set the team’s chances of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy next year at +12000, or 120-1.

According to sports betting expert Ben Fawkes, this number is the highest the Broncos have ever been since these things were recorded starting back in 1977.

Denver has had some bad teams over the years, but apparently not one with this low of expectations. After saying goodbye to starters like Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons, Jerry Jeudy, Lloyd Cushenberry III and Josey Jewell in the past 10 days, the rebuild is officially on.

Head coach Sean Payton has a monumental task to get this squad back to the playoffs, let alone a championship level. The Broncos haven’t made the postseason since 2015, when they won Super Bowl 50. Denver’s had seven-straight losing seasons.

It’ll start at the quarterback position, where currently only Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci are on the roster. A slew of journeyman / bridge QB options have gone to other teams this week, and it’s looking more and more likely the Broncos will take a quarterback in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

The only teams with worse Super Bowl odds entering next season are the Titans (150-1), Patriots (150-1) and Panthers (250-1). Denver’s AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, have the best odds in the conference at 6-1. The 49ers are slight favorites for the whole NFL at 5.5-1.

Ultimately, Payton and the Broncos will try to prove the oddsmakers wrong. But the old saying “Vegas knows” generally applies.

And right now they know Denver is a long, long way from being a title contender.

 

