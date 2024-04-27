How Audric Estimé shakes up the Broncos’ running-back dynamic

Audric Estimé changes the running back room for the Denver Broncos.

The Notre Dame running back — selected No. 147 overall on Saturday — creates a logjam in a room that was one of the most fascinating on the team last year — but also, in some ways, one of the most frustrating, and perhaps heartbreaking, to boot.

It’s frustrating in that the leading rusher in the room, Javonte Williams, averaged just 3.6 yards per carry despite working behind an offensive line that was third in the NFL in run-block win rate. But the heartbreak comes from the story of Williams himself, who was blessed with open-field power to break through tackles in his first season-plus in the NFL, but looked like a shadow of his former self upon returning from multiple torn knee ligaments.

Wiliiams is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract. Backup Samaje Perine is in the second year of his contract after working as a relief back who was as much a pass-catcher as a receiver, leading to his extensive use in close-and-late scenarios throughout the season.

The incumbent who might be in the best shape is Jaleel McLaughlin. But he comes with a catch — in that increased playing time for him is likely predicated on improving as a blocker to the point where the Broncos can use him in blitz pickup and not fret that he will be overpowered.

McLaughlin planned to make blocking a focal point of his offseason work. Estimé, meanwhile, should project as a solid blocker at the next level.

AUDRIC ESTIMÉ IS ALSO AN EFFECTIVE RUNNER IN TIGHT AREAS

That includes the red zone, which is an area in which the Broncos need help. Estimé’s 4.71 40-yard dash time shows that his straight-line speed isn’t the best, although he noted that he ran a 4.57 time at his Pro Day.

Broncos fifth-round pick Audric Estimé on his disappointing 40-yard dash time. "I knew there's gonna be ups and downs in the process. … I didn't run a time I was expecting to run. I've been running a lot faster during my time leading up to the [draft], but that's over with.” pic.twitter.com/mgiE0SGLtA — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 27, 2024

“I just saw it as a representation of life. I knew there were going to be ups and downs in the process,” Estimé said.

“I just need to stay right in the middle and not let one thing affect my whole process. I did not run the time I expected to run. I had been running a lot faster through my time leading up to the 40-yard dash, but that is over now.”

Now, the focus is on sticking on the Broncos’ 53-player roster. And if the team keeps three running backs on its roster at deadline day, the arrival of Estimé could mean that one player who received substantial work last year — Williams, McLaughlin or Perine — could find himself out of the mix.

What’s more, Estimé has the chance to eventually make himself a No. 1 back if he can take the power with which he plays and add some burst and continue to break tackles well. Last year, he was among the FBS leaders in average yardage after contact per carry.

A similar production level in that scenario behind one of the league’s better run-blocking units would make Estimé a steal of a pick.