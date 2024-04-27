Broncos add depth at cornerback with their first pick in the fifth round

Many mock drafts had the Broncos taking a cornerback in the first round, adding a player opposite of Patrick Surtain on defense. While that didn’t happen, Denver did address a position of need on day three.

Looking to bolster their secondary, the Broncos used the 10th pick in the fifth round, No. 145 overall, to add a cornerback.

Mizzou CB Kris Abrams-Draine to the #Broncos. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 27, 2024

Abrams-Draine was first-team All-SEC in 2023, while also earning second-team All-American honors. The cornerback led Missouri with four interceptions. His NFL.com draft profile is filled with positives.

“Abrams-Draine is a talented prospect with good football intelligence and the versatility to fit in with teams desiring to mix up coverages. He’s on the slender side and will need to prove he can handle both man coverage and run-support duties against an upgrade in size. His confidence and cover skills improved last year, but his ball skills and instincts have always been good. He’s very poised in one-on-ones down the field and has the range and field vision teams look for. Abrams-Draine’s on-ball production and general consistency help mitigate concerns over size, and he could come off the board as a Day 2 selection, with the ability to compete for a role as a CB3.”

As a rookie, Abrams-Draine will compete with Levi Wallace, Ja’Quan McMillian, Damarri Mathis and Riley Moss for playing time. One side of Denver’s defense is set, as Surtain is among the best in the league. The other is up for grabs, with a fifth-round pick in the mix.

