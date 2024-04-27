Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NFL DRAFT 2024

Broncos add depth at cornerback with their first pick in the fifth round

Apr 27, 2024, 12:33 PM

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

Many mock drafts had the Broncos taking a cornerback in the first round, adding a player opposite of Patrick Surtain on defense. While that didn’t happen, Denver did address a position of need on day three.

Looking to bolster their secondary, the Broncos used the 10th pick in the fifth round, No. 145 overall, to add a cornerback.

Abrams-Draine was first-team All-SEC in 2023, while also earning second-team All-American honors. The cornerback led Missouri with four interceptions. His NFL.com draft profile is filled with positives.

“Abrams-Draine is a talented prospect with good football intelligence and the versatility to fit in with teams desiring to mix up coverages. He’s on the slender side and will need to prove he can handle both man coverage and run-support duties against an upgrade in size. His confidence and cover skills improved last year, but his ball skills and instincts have always been good. He’s very poised in one-on-ones down the field and has the range and field vision teams look for. Abrams-Draine’s on-ball production and general consistency help mitigate concerns over size, and he could come off the board as a Day 2 selection, with the ability to compete for a role as a CB3.”

As a rookie, Abrams-Draine will compete with Levi Wallace, Ja’Quan McMillian, Damarri Mathis and Riley Moss for playing time. One side of Denver’s defense is set, as Surtain is among the best in the league. The other is up for grabs, with a fifth-round pick in the mix.

NFL Draft 2024

Audric Estimé...

Andrew Mason

How Audric Estimé shakes up the Broncos’ running-back dynamic

The selection of Audric Estimé could mean that one of the Broncos' three returning running backs is on the outside looking in come September.

15 minutes ago

John Franklin-Myers...

Andrew Mason

Broncos pick up veteran defensive end in draft-day trade

Still in need of defensive-line help, the Broncos sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Jets for defensive end John Franklin-Myers.

2 hours ago

Audric Estime...

James Merilatt

Broncos add a running back with a nose for the end zone at No. 147

Looking to bolster their backfield, Denver drafted a player who set the single-season record for rushing touchdowns at Notre Dame in 2023

3 hours ago

Troy Franklin...

Andrew Mason

When Bo Nix worked out, Troy Franklin was there

Troy Franklin was one of the receivers catching passes from Bo Nix at his Broncos workout, and he felt he made an impression.

3 hours ago

Troy Franklin...

James Merilatt

Broncos trade up to land Bo Nix’s favorite target at Oregon

Denver made a move with Seattle, swapping three picks for two, in order to move up and land their rookie quarterback's college teammate

5 hours ago

NFL Draft Day 3...

Andrew Mason

The key word for Broncos on Day 3 of the NFL Draft: ‘Flexibility’

As the NFL Draft hits Day 3, the Broncos have six picks -- including three in the fifth round -- and they have options.

13 hours ago

Broncos add depth at cornerback with their first pick in the fifth round