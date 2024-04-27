Broncos add a running back with a nose for the end zone at No. 147

Last year, the Broncos didn’t have a lot of production in their backfield. Javonte Williams was recovery from a knee injury, Samaje Perine has been a career backup for a reason and Jaleel McLaughlin was a rookie learning the ropes.

In order to address their need for a playmaker at that position, the Broncos used their second fifth-round pick to draft a running back. And they looked to a football factory for their potential answer.

Notre Dame RB Audric Estime to the #Broncos. pic.twitter.com/AzPYcyM8Yq — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 27, 2024

Estime rushed for 18 touchdowns in 2023, a single-season record for the Fighting Irish. He was a second-team All-American, which is reflected in his NFL.com draft profile:

“Thickly muscled runner capable of wearing out defenses through a heavier workload. There were times Estimé played too slowly when forced to process moving pieces up front, but he showed a greater willingness to cut it loose as the season progressed. He’s naturally powerful with adequate foot agility. Estimé doesn’t have the bend to be a one-cut runner but can make reactive cuts to sudden tacklers near the line of scrimmage. If he can hit the gas with a heavier foot, he’ll continue to break tackles and maximize yardage after contact. He’s a better weapon out of the backfield than he might get credit for being, and he could check into the league as part of a two-headed running attack with the ability to shine near the goal line.”

While he may not be a game breaker, Estime has a nose for the end zone. And he will help Sean Payton develop the type of running game that will help rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

