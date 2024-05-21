The loss of Drew Sanders could be felt most by Sanders himself

Drew Sanders needed the time he was going to receive this offseason.

It’s time that the 2023 third-round pick will not receive after tearing an Achilles tendon during offseason work last month.

In the best-case scenario, Sanders is ready in six to seven months. To cite an example from Broncos history, look at the late Demaryius Thomas, who was cleared to play seven months after rupturing his Achilles tendon during an offseason workout in February 2011. Only a fractured finger delayed his return another six games.

That sort of timetable would put Sanders back in the mix in late October or November. He could start the season on the physically-unable-to-perform list and not count against the 53-player limit and return — likely at the point when an injury frees up a roster spot.

Drew Sanders tore his Achilles during offseason workouts, as first reported by @mikeklis9news. A quick breakdown on what it means: pic.twitter.com/DA0I1MDTce — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 20, 2024

But he won’t be able to make up the snaps lost. And considering that the Broncos selected edge rusher Jonah Elliss not long after Sanders suffered the injury, it’s possible that Elliss — with the next few months to practice now that he’s completed recovery from November shoulder surgery — could do enough to permanently surpass Drew Sanders in the Broncos’ edge-rushing picture.

BRONCOS HAD COME TO SEE DREW SANDERS AS AN EDGE RUSHER

The discussion might be different for Drew Sanders had he remained at inside linebacker, where the Broncos lost Josey Jewell while adding Cody Barton and re-signing Justin Strnad. But in February, general manager George Paton gave every indication that Sanders would remain outside.

“That’s a work in progress,” Paton said in February. “We thought he finished well on the edge … You know, I think he’ll probably end upon the edge, but he has the flexibility and he’s so talented. It’s hard.”

Sanders did look far more settled on the edge.

In February, Broncos GM George Paton said that Drew Sanders — who is now out until at least midseason after a torn Achilles tendon — would “probably” end up as an edge rusher. “Once we left Drew at outside (LB), he finished strong,” Paton said then. pic.twitter.com/PAUoAS8eJx — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 21, 2024

His first season in the NFL was something of a wash. He played extensively in Weeks 3 and 4 in place of Jewell at inside linebacker, but struggled. Sanders missed 6 tackles while being credited with 8 total stops in those two games. That sort of ratio won’t help you last long in that spot. The fact that the Broncos allowed 98 points in those two games didn’t help, either, although there was far more at play, including the absence of safety Justin Simmons due to an injury of his own.

Not long after that, Sanders was at edge rusher. And as the offseason progressed, it appeared he would remain there.

But now, even that sits into peril due to the injury. And while Sanders must be prudent and not rush back, he might not find even the same level of opportunity as he did as a rookie. And some of what chance awaits him in the future depends on what happens while he rehabilitates.

If at least two among the quartet of Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto and the rookie Elliss falter, then Sanders could find opportunity waiting. But if they produce — and Elliss arrives, too — Sanders might find little playing time left at edge rusher.

The train continues moving, even without Sanders. So, he may not return to a scenario that is anything like the one before his injury.