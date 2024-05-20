Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Report: Denver Broncos lose impact defender to serious injury

May 20, 2024, 5:19 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos have a lot of questions on their front seven and there’s one more with Monday news; how will the team replace Drew Sanders?

Mike Klis from 9News reports that the 2023 third-round pick out of Arkansas has torn his Achilles. Klis says that the injury occurred while Sanders was participating in the Broncos’ offseason program late last month and the defender subsequently underwent successful surgery. Historically the injury would mean at least a year of downtime but at 22 and with some recent medical advances Klis says the Broncos hope to possibly get Sanders back late in the 2024 season.

The NFL Draft hinted that the Broncos may be moving away from prioritizing Sanders, though we didn’t have the reason at the time. The team selected outside linebacker Jonah Elliss in the third round to bolster a group of Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto. The team also added veteran defender John Franklin-Myers during the Draft.

Sanders plays both inside and out but Denver sees him as a starter long term and probably back on the inside. He played both in college, getting 9.5 sacks and an interception in his final season of SEC action. And at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds with a 4.59 40-yard dash, it’s understandable why the Broncos like the kid. Sanders stayed on the field too his rookie year, playing 17 games with four starts and getting 24 tackles.

The Broncos front seven struggled at times last season and with Josey Jewell now gone and Sanders hurt, Alex Singleton, Cody Barton, Jonas Griffith and Justin Strnad will be tasked with stepping up.

Broncos

Zach Wilson vs. Broncos...

Cecil Lammey

Which offensive players have the most to prove at Broncos OTAs?

The Denver Broncos kick off team OTAs on Tuesday. Which offensive players have the most to prove over the next few weeks and into minicamp? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

4 hours ago

Bo Nix Tom Brady...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix hung out with Tom Brady, Jay-Z and other NFL rookies

Michael Rubin, the CEO and founder of Fanatics, put together a group that included Tom Brady, Jay-Z, Bo Nix and some of the top rookies

6 hours ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix Broncos-Seahawks...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos Country, there’s no reason not to believe in Bo Nix

Sean Payton believes in his rookie quarterback, which is all the reason Broncos fans need to get behind the No. 12 overall pick in the draft

16 hours ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix Broncos-Seahawks...

Andrew Mason

Three things to know about Broncos-Seahawks in Week 1

The Broncos-Seahawks game in Week 1 could see Bo Nix's regular-season debut. But would that be the best situation for the first-round pick?

3 days ago

Broncos throwback uniforms...

Andrew Mason

The three best games for the Broncos to wear throwback uniforms

The Broncos can wear their throwback-style uniforms up to twice this season ... so, which games are the best candidates?

4 days ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

James Merilatt

Broncos schedule provides a perfect place for Bo Nix’s first start

Putting a young quarterback in a position to succeed is important, which is why the Broncos need to be calculated when it comes to Bo Nix

4 days ago

Report: Denver Broncos lose impact defender to serious injury