Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos say the door is still open for Russell Wilson to return as QB

Jan 9, 2024, 1:41 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Don’t count on QB Russell Wilson leaving the Denver Broncos just yet.

That was a big theme of the press conferences held on Tuesday by head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton.

Both decision makers in Denver, as well as CEO Greg Penner, aren’t kicking Wilson to the curb… for now. Even after Wilson was benched for the Broncos final two games of the season, they’re insistent no decision has been made yet on the quarterback’s future.

“There’s so many things that go into a decision, specific to the quarterback, which is significant, obviously. It’s too early, at all. I spent a half an hour with Russ yesterday. I told him, I said look, I don’t think it’s going to be a long drawn out process, but it hasn’t been decided relative to what our plans are,” Payton told the media.

He added they won’t leave Wilson and his representation in the dark for too long.

“As soon as we know something, certainly he would be the first to know,” Payton said.

Asked more about the meeting with Wilson on Monday, Payton made it clear that nothing was finalized.

“Yeah, listen, otherwise it would’ve been like ‘hey goodbye.’ We’ll look at all the scenarios and try to do what’s best for the Broncos. Communication will be important and yeah, that final decision hasn’t been made,” Payton said.

Things got messy this season, as Wilson said the Broncos threatened to bench him after the win against the Chiefs if he didn’t redo the injury guarantee is his massive $245 million contract set to kick in next season.

Paton spoke on that, dodging the question multiple times if Denver told Wilson he wouldn’t play. Instead, Paton echoed the head coach on Wilson’s potential future with the Broncos.

“The door remains open with Russ. I’ve had good conversations with Russ. Sean’s had good conversations. The door is open,” Paton said. “We’ll visit with the coaching staff, scouting staff. We’ll visit with Russ and his people and we’ll go from there.”

The Broncos will be on the hook for more than $80 million in dead salary cap space if they cut Wilson this spring. They could take it all at once, or spread it out over two seasons.

Backup Jarrett Stidham was largely unimpressive in the two games he started, so maybe there’s a scenario where Payton, Paton and Penner make this work.

In the meantime, believe them or not, they say no decision has been made yet on Wilson’s future.

Broncos

Vance Joseph Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton is clear that Broncos haven’t made staff decisions yet

Sean Payton will certainly return, but what about everyone else who worked with him? Specifically, DC Vance Joseph and OC Joe Lombardi?

3 hours ago

Denver Broncos...

Cecil Lammey

The door is open for the Broncos to keep Russell Wilson, but how open?

Will the Denver Broncos actually keep QB Russell Wilson in 2024? The door is open according to HC Sean Payton and GM George Paton. Join Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason as they discuss on Orange and Blue Today! Follow @CecilLammey

3 hours ago

Broncos general manager George Paton...

Andrew Mason

George Paton explains why Broncos will not be in first wave of free agency

The Broncos were active at the start of free agency this year. Don't expect that to be the case in 2024 as they look to internal replacements.

4 hours ago

Pat Surtain II...

Jake Shapiro

The Broncos want Pat Surtain II in Denver for “a long time”

Some have theorized that the Denver Broncos may use Pat Surtain II as trade bait—but that's not how those in the organization see their star

5 hours ago

George Paton and Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Paton dodges question a few times on if threat was made to Wilson

"We made a good faith attempt to adjust his contract, and handled ourselves professionally," Paton said of the Wilson negotiations gone wrong

5 hours ago

Greg Penner...

Jake Shapiro

Greg Penner: Winning will drive Russell Wilson contract decision

The Broncos have a decision at QB this offseason; will they bring back highly-paid veteran Russell Wilson or eat his contract before the extension even kicks in

6 hours ago

Broncos say the door is still open for Russell Wilson to return as QB