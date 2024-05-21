Close
BRONCOS

Miami Dolphins safety rips former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio

May 21, 2024, 3:27 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio didn’t find a lot of success in the Mile High City.

Fangio compiled a 19-30 record with Denver from 2019-2021 and was fired after three seasons. It was his first crack at being a head coach after years as a successful defensive coordinator, and he didn’t get the job until he was 60.

There are plenty of successful older head coaches in the NFL, but Fangio never seemed to mesh quite right with the Broncos players. His team never won more than seven games and one of the highlight’s of the era was a sideline meltdown as the Ravens kept their 100-yard rushing streak alive in garbage time against Denver.

Fangio took the year off in 2022 from coaching, but was with the Dolphins as DC in 2023 after rumors of a reunion with Sean Payton in Denver were floated.

Well, it sounds like his time in Miami didn’t go particularly well if Dolphins safety Jevon Holland is to be taken at his word. Meeting with reporters on Tuesday, Holland shredded Fangio and made it personal.

Wow.

It’s one thing to disagree with someone’s coaching style, it’s another to question his character. Holland also kicked rocks on Instagram when it was announced Fangio wouldn’t return to Miami for the 2024 season.

Instead, Vic Fangio landed with the Eagles as defensive coordinator for this year, where he’ll be in the mix for a Lombardi Trophy.

Meanwhile, it sounds like he has at least one player in the NFL who’s rooting against that happening.

