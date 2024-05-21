Broncos set up joint practice with Packers for training camp

The Denver Broncos already have a joint practice for 2024 training camp lined up.

It will be the Green Bay Packers that join the Broncos for an on-field session at Centura Health Training Center. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur announced the practice when he met with media after a Packers OTA session Tuesday.

LaFleur also announced that it would be a single practice with the Broncos and Packers. His rationale is that the second practice can turn chippy, almost like an “MMA match,” as he told Wisconsin media Tuesday.

It comes as no surprise that the Broncos would line up a joint practice, as they have become commonplace in the NFL over the last decade. These typically bring more first-team repetitions than the actual preseason games now provide for many teams.

THE RECENT HISTORY OF BRONCOS JOINT PRACTICE SESSIONS

The Broncos have been a frequent host for joint practices, especially since the team completed construction of the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse in November 2014. That year, the Broncos held a joint practice with the Houston Texans, which devolved into a practice-field fight that was a root cause of a heated exchange during the subsequent preseason game.

This will mark the 10th time in the last 11 training camps that the Broncos have been a part of at least one joint practice, and the eighth time they’ll hold a joint practice at Centura Health Training Center.

Last year, the Broncos practiced with the Los Angeles Rams for two days.

Joint-practice foes since 2014:

2014: Houston Texans

2015: San Francisco 49ers

2016: San Francisco 49ers

2017: San Francisco 49ers (in Santa Clara, Calif.)

2018: Chicago Bears

2019: San Francisco 49ers

2020: None (COVID-19 protocols)

2021: Minnesota Vikings (in Eagan, Minn.)

2022: Dallas Cowboys

2023: Los Angeles Rams

2024: Green Bay Packers

Often the joint practices have a way of foreshadowing something about the Broncos’ season to come, whether it’s an inability to cover tight ends (2018, Chicago), a lack of energy relative to the opponent (2019, San Francisco, first practice), a lack of pop at the quarterback position (2021, Minnesota) or a lack of discipline and composure (2022, fights vs. Dallas). Against a Packers side the Broncos beat last year, we will likely learn something about the 2024 Broncos, too.