One of college football’s most electric players transfers to CU

Shedeur Sanders got his wish, one of the best wide receivers in the country announced on Tuesday that he’s transferring to Boulder.

Florida Atlantic upperclassman LaJohntay Wester will play for Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes next season. The 5-foot-11 167-pound target was a first-team All-American punt returner on the 2023 Football Writers Association selection and an all-AAC receiver according to Phil Steele.

Wester made the second-most catches in college football last season (108) and was 14th in receiving yards (1,168) to go along with eight touchdowns. The only receiver to best Wester statistically is Virginia’s Malik Washington, who is NFL Draft bound.

One of the best players I’ve seen all year in college football is FAU WR LaJohntay Wester. A literal Human highlight. pic.twitter.com/atlvX7yOLo — Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) November 8, 2023

Originally from Palmetto, Fla., Wester wasn’t a big-time prospect out of high school but since hitting the portal last month, Baylor, Florida State, Ohio State, Penn State and others wanted him.

Aside from helping Sanders as a weapon on offense, Colorado should have better field position thanks to Wester. Last year the team only had 176 punt return yards on 17 attempts, Wester himself returned 14 kicks for a fifth-best in the nation 278 yards.

In four seasons at FAU, Wester hauled in 252 passes for 2,703 yards and 21 scores over 45 games. This past year was his third in a row with at least 60 catches and 700 yards. In Boulder, he’ll have two seasons to play one and he will join an absurd group of talent for Sanders.

Wester was only rated as the 35th-best transfer receiver in the country by 247 Sports, actually behind Will Sheppard at No. 12, who the Buffs already got. Terrell Timmons Jr., another Buffs transfer came in at No. 50.

The Buffaloes top four factors to be Jimmy Horn Jr., Travis Hunter, Sheppard and Wester. The four combined for 270 catches, 3,140 yards and 27 TD in 2023. Two of the quartet were All-Americans. And that’s without mentioning last year’s freshman standout Omarion Miller, major recruit turned transfer from TCU Cordale Russell and incoming four-stars Drelon Miller and Kamron Mikell.

Colorado has had five new offensive linemen, including the best prep tackle in the country, the top receiver from two programs, two other wideouts, two top prep pass-catchers, and a big-time tight end. The talent on Colorado’s offense will be there, the only question will be presumed offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. If all goes well, Sanders should be a frontrunner for the Heisman.

The Buffaloes still rank second nationally for their 2024 transfer portal work and combined with the preps their class ranking is No. 21 on 247Sports.